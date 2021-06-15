Armada Data Corporation: CarCostCanada and RBC Ventures Announce Pilot Partnership That Puts Drive-ERS First

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Armada Data Corporation (TSXV:ARD) is pleased to announce an innovative pilot partnership between CarCostCanada and RBC Ventures Inc. Designed to appeal to drivers of all stripes, the collaboration offers users of RBC Ventures' popular DRIVE app a free upgraded membership at CarCostCanada.

"DRIVE users have a lot in common with CarCostCanada members," states James Matthews, President & CEO of Armada Data Corporation, "in that they're looking for the latest, most accurate information on all things automotive." CarCostCanada (a division of Armada Data Corporation) was the first company to offer dealer invoice prices in Canada and well over 600,000 Canadians have used the proprietary CarCostCanada Price Report to save money on their new vehicle acquisition. "DRIVE users will find that a FREE PRO membership at CarCostCanada membership will vastly widen the spectrum of automotive information available to them," adds Matthews, "and at no extra charge, it's an unbeatable value!" One might say, the information highway just got a lot more informative.

DRIVE, a vehicle ownership app powered by RBC Ventures and founded in 2016, brings a lot to the table as well. "The platform serves vehicle owners from all brands across Canada and aims to keep car owners informed by helping them access the information they need, when they need it," explains Harry Wu, Senior Manager for New Venture Strategy and Auto & Mobility at RBC Ventures. "Our users can stay up to date on the trade-in value of their vehicle, receive exclusive offers and incentives from our OEM and dealer partners, and more, sent directly and securely to their mobile device."

DRIVE users don't have to look far to take advantage of this generous offer from CarCostCanada: a full-colour icon and link to CarCostCanada appears on-screen when registered users login to their free DRIVE account. The link connects directly to a dedicated page at the CarCostCanada website, where visitors learn the details of their free PRO Membership: two CarCostCanada price reports, access to unadvertised factory rebates and hidden incentives, free comparable vehicle reports, dealer referrals, and trade-in valuations. All of this is above and beyond the benefits provided by a basic CarCostCanada membership, which features helpful advice on how to save time and money on the purchase of your next new car or truck.

"We're very excited about this new partnership between CarCostCanada and RBC Ventures," states James Matthews, "and we expect to welcome many more visitors to CarCostCanada through this exclusive new connection with DRIVE." Matthews expects that as the DRIVE app gains traction among the RBC client community, CarCostCanada will benefit from exposure to and support from the well-known and highly respected RBC brand. "We believe that in time, the popularity of this pilot partnership will evolve into a more permanent collaboration that will see 'Canada's Most Trusted New Car Pricing Service' become an integral new-car pricing feature of the DRIVE website and mobile application."

About Armada Data Corporation

Founded in 1999, Mississauga-based Armada Data Corporation is a Canadian publicly traded Information & Marketing Services Company providing accurate and real-time data to institutional and retail customers, through developing, owning and operating automotive pricing-related web sites and providing information technology and marketing services to its clients through B2C websites and through B2B applications. The corporation has pioneered an effective business model by capitalizing and monetizing new car pricing data that is not easily accessible to the general public or the business community.

Armada Data shares are listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the trading Symbol ARD. Armada currently has a total of 17,670,265 shares outstanding. Additional information relating to Armada Data Corporation is filed on SEDAR and can be viewed at www.sedar.com.

