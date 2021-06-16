Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 663 internationalen Medien
"Supernews" bei Rritual Superfoods! Geht es jetzt in 57 Einzelhandelsketten!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2ABG7 ISIN: SE0007692850 Ticker-Symbol: 7CA 
Stuttgart
15.06.21
16:17 Uhr
21,000 Euro
-0,250
-1,18 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAMURUS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAMURUS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,00021,95015.06.
PR Newswire
16.06.2021 | 00:16
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Camurus announces Braeburn resubmits New Drug Application for Brixadi in the US

LUND, Sweden, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Camurus AB (NASDAQ STO: CAMX) today announced that its US licensee Braeburn has resubmitted the New Drug Application (NDA) for Brixadi1 (buprenorphine) extended-release weekly and monthly injections for the treatment of moderate to severe opioid use disorder to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The resubmission is in response to the Complete Response Letter (CRL) issued by the FDA to Braeburn on 1 December 2020 citing deficiencies identified during a pre-approval inspection of Braeburn's third-party manufacturer in the US.

A Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) action date for Brixadi is expected from the FDA within 30 days.

For more information
Fredrik Tiberg, President & CEO
Tel. +46 (0)46 286 46 92
fredrik.tiberg@camurus.com

Fredrik Joabsson, Chief Business Development Officer
Tel. +46 (0)70 776 17 37
ir@camurus.com

About Camurus
Camurus is a Swedish science-led biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercialising innovative and differentiated medicines for the treatment of severe and chronic conditions. New drug products with best-in-class potential are conceived based on the company's proprietary FluidCrystal drug delivery technologies and its extensive R&D expertise. Camurus' clinical pipeline includes products for the treatment of cancer, endocrine diseases, pain and addiction, which are developed in-house and in collaboration with international pharmaceutical companies. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CAMX. For more information, visit www.camurus.com.

1Brixadi is the US trade name for Camurus' product Buvidal.

The information was submitted for publication at 11 pm CET on 15 June 2021.

CONTACT:

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/camurus-ab/r/camurus-announces-braeburn-resubmits-new-drug-application-for-brixadi--in-the-us,c3368051

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/13456/3368051/1432565.pdf

Press release.pdf

CAMURUS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.