Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman are Helping Regular People Tackle Workplace Discrimination

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / Jume 15, 2021 / The law firm has made a career by aggressively fighting for employee rights. They also handle cases involving sexual harassment, business litigation, consumer rights, lemon law, property insurance claims, privacy laws, and personal injury cases. In total, the firm has won over $500 million for its clients.

There is a lot more riding on an employment law case than just the well-being of a single employee. Whether it be a case of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, or just general workplace discrimination, unethical employees are often prone to perpetuating their infractions for as long as there are no consequences for them. They rely on fear to perpetuate unfair practices, often counting on the fact that employees are too afraid of losing their jobs to speak out.

Problems like these are why it's important for there to be law firms who are ready to stand up for regular, hard-working people. Firms willing to help employees, consumers, and other groups who suffered a violation of their rights, navigate the legal system to fight back. And that's what the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman promise to do for its clients.

The firm's founder, Todd M. Friedman, became a lawyer over 20 years ago precisely to help fight these types of injustice. As the company's website explains: "[Todd] got tired of seeing regular, hard-working people get taken advantage of by the system. Employers, creditors, negligent drivers, telemarketers, doctors, and other medical professionals seem to have all the power to take advantage of people."

At the Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman, they work hard to level the playing field and give honest people the chance to fight back. "Our legal team fights tirelessly to defend our clients' rights. We will fight back for you," explains the company. It's all part of their core promise of offering clients "aggressive honest representation".

Practice areas

The Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman operate across four different US states and help clients with a wide range of different cases. Some of the areas in which they practice include:

Employment Law - for those who have been a victim of workplace harassment or discrimination;

Consumer Rights - for those who were hurt physically or financially by purchase, or harassed by telemarketers;

Personal Injury - helping clients get the proper treatment and compensation for injuries throughout California;

Property Insurance - for those who had their home damaged by a natural disaster and now are having their claims refused by their insurance company;

Privacy Laws - for those who had their phone calls with a creditor or corporation recorded without their consent;

Lemon Laws - for those who purchased a vehicle that did not live up to its expected service or performance.

This is not an exhaustive list. Those looking for a Los Angeles employment law attorney can find a full list of the law firm's services by visiting https://www.toddflaw.com/employment-law/ .

About the Company

The Law Offices of Todd M. Friedman are located in four states: California, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Illinois. Those who are interested can get a free initial consultation by calling the law firm or by filling the intake form on their official website.

