NanoGra's silicon-oxide anode material can increase battery capacity in the 18650 form factor by an initial 12% at commercially competitive prices.From pv magazine USA After more than a year of research and development, NanoGraf, an advanced battery materials developer, said it has hit on a chemical recipe that enables previously unattainable levels of energy density in an 18650 cylindrical lithium-ion cell. The 18650 cell is a standardized battery form factor, used across sectors by the likes of Tesla and the U.S. Army. The energy density achievement was enabled by developing a proprietary silicon-oxide ...

