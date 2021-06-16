PV module prices have risen by 15% to 20% over the last four to five months. PV modules account for about 50% to 55% of overall project costs, so such price increases could moderate debt service coverage metrics for developers.From pv magazine India Higher solar module prices will likely impact the returns of solar power project developers. Module prices have increased by about 15% to 20% over the last four to five months. These price increases have mainly been driven by a sharp increase in the price of polysilicon, a key input for cell and module manufacturers. The hardening of PV module prices, ...

