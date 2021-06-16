Figures from the US Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) show that utility-scale solar set an installation record in the first quarter, with 3.6 GW of new capacity additions. Texas made up the largest share of this capacity, with more than 1.4 GW.From pv magazine USA The U.S. solar market passed 100 GW of generating capacity in the first quarter, doubling the size of the industry over the past 3.5 years, according to the U.S. Solar Market Insight Q2 2021 report, released by the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) and Wood Mackenzie. The report showed that residential solar was down ...

