Sponda Ltd: Demand for commercial premises in Finland gains momentum

Sponda Ltd Press release 16 June 2021 at 9:00 a.m.

Demand for commercial premises in Finland gains momentum

Sponda, one of Finland's leading real estate asset management companies, has seen demand for its commercial premises gain momentum as the country emerges from the pandemic. Several new office and retail leases have been signed in recent months and multiple negotiations are ongoing.

Helsinki Central Business District

The increase in demand is being seen across office and shopping centre premises in central Helsinki. At Citycenter Sponda has signed a number of new tenants in the last two months, including Duodecim Publishing Company and web analytics and intelligence company, Leadfeeder.

Duodecim has signed a 10-year agreement with Sponda and is relocating to the newly refurbished 8th floor of the asset in the Autumn of 2022. Leadfeeder has also signed a lease agreement for office premises. Combined they have leased a total of 1,520 sqm across Citycenter.

The 46,720 sqm Citycenter building is located opposite Helsinki Central Station on the pedestrianized Keskuskatu and is one of the most prominent and well-known properties in Helsinki. Sponda has been investing significant capital to transform the asset into a destination venue at the heart of Helsinki's central business district, catering to office tenants as well as retail consumers. The building offers some of the most prime office premises in Helsinki and a wide variety of stores, restaurants as well as services ranging from health care to banks.



Christian Hohental, CEO at Sponda, said "The increase in leasing activity we have seen in recent months reflects our long-term belief in the attractiveness of Helsinki city centre. Citycentre offers prime, modern and attractive offices and as companies look for premises that can better support their company culture and the wellbeing of their employees in a post pandemic world, we are seeing businesses across all sectors continue to sign lease agreements."

Pekka Mustonen, Managing Director at Duodecim Publishing Company, said "As a publisher and a content producer organisation, it is essential to us that our customers arriving from different parts of the country can easily come to our office for meetings. Comfortable, bright and efficient facilities in a property with plenty of restaurant services and public transport services just a few steps away are significant factors for wellbeing at work and competition with respect to our personnel and recruitment."

Pekka Koskinen, CEO at Leadfeeder said: "We chose Citycenter based on its central location and modern working environment. Being located in the middle of the city makes it easier for international employees and stakeholders to visit our office. We want to offer our personnel the best premises that promote our corporate culture and enable a flexible way to combine office and remote work. When designing our office, we paid particular attention to spaces that support teamwork, the opportunity to work in a quiet place and common lounge rooms that enable spontaneous discussions and brainstorming with colleagues."

Sponda Ltd



Further information:

Anita Riikonen, Marketing and Brand Manager, tel. +358 40 833 3804, anita.riikonen@sponda.fi