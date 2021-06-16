DJ BerGenBio (BGBIO): FDA grants fast track designation

Edison Investment Research Limited BerGenBio (BGBIO): FDA grants fast track designation 16-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 16 June 2021BerGenBio (BGBIO): FDA grants fast track designation BerGenBio (BGBIO), a pioneer in AXL biology and the development of AXL inhibitors, has two clinical-stage assets: selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor bemcentinib and functional blocking monoclonal antibody tilvestamab. FDA has granted bemcentinib fast track designation in combination with an anti-PD-L1 agent for the treatment of AXL-positive advanced/metastatic NSCLC patients (without driver mutations) who have progressed following first-line treatment. BGBIO has also presented data from the ongoing BGBC003 Phase II trial (in combination with LDAC) at EHA, which supports the safety and efficacy profile seen to date in elderly relapsed AML patients. Notably durable responses were observed in the relapsed AML setting (ORR of 31%; 5/16) and median overall survival of 13.3 months (data still immature). We value BGBIO at NOK4.72bn or NOK53.8/share.We value BerGenBio at NOK4.72bn or NOK 53.8/share. Our forecasts remain unchanged. The drivers are bemcentinib in second-line NSCLC (peak sales USD1.2bn, NOK37.2/share) and AML (peak sales USD598m, NOK12.2/share) plus the COVID-19 opportunity (peak sales USD300m, NOK5.4/share), offset by payments due to Rigel. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Dr Susie Jana +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com Dr John Priestner +44 (0)20 3077 5700 healthcare@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1208207 16-Jun-2021

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208207&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)