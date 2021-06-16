The French government has selected 329 projects in its latest procurement exercise. Average prices were €77.62/ MWh for large power plants (500 kWp to 8 MWp) and €87.23/MWh for projects below 500 kWp.From pv magazine France France's Ministry of Ecological and Solidarity Transition has announced the winners of its 12th round of tenders for commercial and industrial rooftop PV systems, with generation capacities ranging from 100 kW to 8 MW. The ministry selected 329 projects in the procurement exercise. Projects between 100 kW and 500 kW will sell electricity at an average price of €87.23/MWh, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...