Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Final Results 16-Jun-2021

Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Final Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2021. Financial highlights and performance summary - 91% of rent collected for the year, adjusted for contractual rent deferrals - EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] decreased to 5.6p (2020: 7.0p) due to providing for deferred and overdue rent and a 5.0% decrease in the annual rent roll - Basic and diluted earnings per share[3] of 0.9p (2020: 0.5p), impacted by property valuation decreases of GBP19.6m (2020: GBP25.9m) - Profit before tax up 76.6% to GBP3.7m (2020: GBP2.1m) - Aggregate dividends per share for the year of 5.0p (2020: 6.65p), reflecting the decreases in rent collection rate and rent roll since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic - Target dividend per share for the year ending 31 March 2022 of not less than 5.0p, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations - NAV total return per share[4] of 0.9% (2020: 1.1%) comprising 4.8% dividends (2020: 6.2%) and a 3.9% capital decrease (2020: 5.1% capital decrease) - Property value of GBP551.9m (2020: GBP559.8m): - GBP19.6m aggregate valuation decrease (3.5% of property portfolio value) comprising a GBP9.4m property valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives and GBP29.0m of general valuation decreases, primarily due to decreases in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of high street retail properties, negative market sentiment for retail assets and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - GBP11.4m[5] invested in three property acquisitions - Disposal of five properties for aggregate consideration of GBP4.4m[6] - GBP2.3m capital expenditure incurred including GBP0.7m on construction of a drive-through restaurant on an existing site 2021 2020 Change Return Share price total return[7] (2.3%) (5.0%) 2.7% Dividend cover[8] 112.7% 104.4% 8.3% Dividends per share[9] (p) 5.0 6.65 (24.8%) Capital values NAV and EPRA NTA[10] (GBPm) 409.9 426.7 (3.9%) NAV per share and NTA per share (p) 97.6 101.6 (3.9%) Share price (p) 91.8 99.0 (7.3%) Market capitalisation (GBPm) 385.6 415.9 (7.3%) Discount of share price to NAV per share (5.9%) (2.6%) (3.3%) Net gearing[11] 24.9% 22.4% (2.5%) Costs Ongoing charges ratio[12] ("OCR") 2.48% 1.55% 0.93% OCR excluding direct property expenses[13] 1.12% 1.12% 0.0% Environmental Weighted average energy performance certificate ("EPC") rating[14] C (63) C (70) (10%)

The Company reports alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 21.

Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

"Custodian REIT's investment strategy has been tested, with the Company operating for a full year under the shadow of COVID-19. From a low point in May 2020, Custodian REIT's share price has been gently recovering, matching the greater clarity that the Company has provided around dividends through the course of the year.

"The impact of the pandemic has been to accelerate the decline in high street retail, pushing an increasing number of occupiers into insolvency and many occupiers into seeking to defer rental payments. Despite the strongly positive performance of the Company's industrial and logistics portfolio, the net result has been a 3.5% property valuation decrease during the year.

"However, 91% of rent was collected, net of contractual deferrals, meaning I was delighted to be able to announce dividends per share totalling 5.0p for the year and that the Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.0p for the year ending 31 March 2022, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations. This dividend outcome is significantly ahead of the minimum level announced in April 2020 of 0.75p per quarter before the full impact of the first national lockdown could be ascertained.

"The combination of resilient capital values and a return to stabilised dividends should lend support to Custodian REIT's objective to be the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and well supported dividends from diversified UK commercial property."

Purpose

Custodian REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[15] is summarised below: - To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individual property

values of less than GBP10m at acquisition. - The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximum weighting

to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%. - To focus on areas with high residual values, strong local economies and an imbalance between supply and demand,

acquiring modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers. - No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase, except for:

(i) governmental bodies or departments; or

(ii) single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score higher than two[16], where exposure may not exceed 5% of the rent roll. - The Company will not undertake speculative development except for the refurbishment of existing holdings, but may

invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let development land and construct

investment property with the intention of owning the completed development. - The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum LTV shall not exceed 35%, with a medium-term net gearing

target of 25% LTV.

