Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -2

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Final Results 16-Jun-2021 / 07:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 June 2021 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Final Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2021. Financial highlights and performance summary - 91% of rent collected for the year, adjusted for contractual rent deferrals - EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] decreased to 5.6p (2020: 7.0p) due to providing for deferred and overdue rent and a 5.0% decrease in the annual rent roll - Basic and diluted earnings per share[3] of 0.9p (2020: 0.5p), impacted by property valuation decreases of GBP19.6m (2020: GBP25.9m) - Profit before tax up 76.6% to GBP3.7m (2020: GBP2.1m) - Aggregate dividends per share for the year of 5.0p (2020: 6.65p), reflecting the decreases in rent collection rate and rent roll since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic - Target dividend per share for the year ending 31 March 2022 of not less than 5.0p, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations - NAV total return per share[4] of 0.9% (2020: 1.1%) comprising 4.8% dividends (2020: 6.2%) and a 3.9% capital decrease (2020: 5.1% capital decrease) - Property value of GBP551.9m (2020: GBP559.8m): - GBP19.6m aggregate valuation decrease (3.5% of property portfolio value) comprising a GBP9.4m property valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives and GBP29.0m of general valuation decreases, primarily due to decreases in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of high street retail properties, negative market sentiment for retail assets and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - GBP11.4m[5] invested in three property acquisitions - Disposal of five properties for aggregate consideration of GBP4.4m[6] - GBP2.3m capital expenditure incurred including GBP0.7m on construction of a drive-through restaurant on an existing site 2021 2020 Change Return Share price total return[7] (2.3%) (5.0%) 2.7% Dividend cover[8] 112.7% 104.4% 8.3% Dividends per share[9] (p) 5.0 6.65 (24.8%) Capital values NAV and EPRA NTA[10] (GBPm) 409.9 426.7 (3.9%) NAV per share and NTA per share (p) 97.6 101.6 (3.9%) Share price (p) 91.8 99.0 (7.3%) Market capitalisation (GBPm) 385.6 415.9 (7.3%) Discount of share price to NAV per share (5.9%) (2.6%) (3.3%) Net gearing[11] 24.9% 22.4% (2.5%) Costs Ongoing charges ratio[12] ("OCR") 2.48% 1.55% 0.93% OCR excluding direct property expenses[13] 1.12% 1.12% 0.0% Environmental Weighted average energy performance certificate ("EPC") rating[14] C (63) C (70) (10%)

Alternative performance measures

The Company reports alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 21.

Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

"Custodian REIT's investment strategy has been tested, with the Company operating for a full year under the shadow of COVID-19. From a low point in May 2020, Custodian REIT's share price has been gently recovering, matching the greater clarity that the Company has provided around dividends through the course of the year.

"The impact of the pandemic has been to accelerate the decline in high street retail, pushing an increasing number of occupiers into insolvency and many occupiers into seeking to defer rental payments. Despite the strongly positive performance of the Company's industrial and logistics portfolio, the net result has been a 3.5% property valuation decrease during the year.

"However, 91% of rent was collected, net of contractual deferrals, meaning I was delighted to be able to announce dividends per share totalling 5.0p for the year and that the Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.0p for the year ending 31 March 2022, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations. This dividend outcome is significantly ahead of the minimum level announced in April 2020 of 0.75p per quarter before the full impact of the first national lockdown could be ascertained.

"The combination of resilient capital values and a return to stabilised dividends should lend support to Custodian REIT's objective to be the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and well supported dividends from diversified UK commercial property."

Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com or please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Hazel Stevenson/ Emily Hall Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4989 www.camarco.co.uk Analyst presentation

There will be an analyst presentation to discuss the results at 2:00pm today. Those analysts wishing to take part are asked to register at:

numiscorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cZmwSfrpTAqdmcWrYM4pmQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you have any questions please contact Amy Rush on +44 (0) 20 7260 1365 or at a.rush@numis.com.

Investor presentation

The Board has been monitoring whether COVID-19 guidance limiting public gatherings and travel will be in place when the Company holds its AGM on 25 August 2021. To provide certainty and encourage interaction and engagement with our shareholders, the Company has arranged an online investor presentation at 2:00pm on 6 July 2021 at which shareholders will receive updates from the Chairman and Investment Manager with the opportunity for an interactive question and answer session.

Those investors wishing to take part are asked to register at:

bigmarker.com/mattioli-woods-plc/Custodian-REIT-plc-annual-results Business model and strategy

Purpose

Custodian REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[15] is summarised below: - To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individual property

values of less than GBP10m at acquisition. - The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximum weighting

to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%. - To focus on areas with high residual values, strong local economies and an imbalance between supply and demand,

acquiring modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers. - No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase, except for:

(i) governmental bodies or departments; or

(ii) single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score higher than two[16], where exposure may not exceed 5% of the rent roll. - The Company will not undertake speculative development except for the refurbishment of existing holdings, but may

invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let development land and construct

investment property with the intention of owning the completed development. - The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum LTV shall not exceed 35%, with a medium-term net gearing

target of 25% LTV.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -2-

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders. Diverse portfolio

Annual passing rent % portfolio income (GBPm) Top ten tenants Asset locations Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Menzies Distribution Stockton-on-Tees, Swansea, Weybridge 1.6 3.8% Banbury, Galashiels, Weymouth B&Q 1.4 3.2% Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle B&M Retail 1.3 2.9% VW Group Derby, Stafford, Shrewsbury 0.8 2.0% Weston-super-Mare, Avonmouth, Southsea, Worcester Superdrug Stores 0.8 1.9% Wickes Building Supplies Winnersh, Burton upon Trent 0.8 1.8% Williams Motor Co (t/a Williams Stockport BMW and Mini) 0.6 1.5% Regus (Maidstone West Malling) West Malling 0.6 1.5% First Title (t/a Enact Leeds Conveyancing) 0.6 1.5% H&M Winsford 0.6 1.5%

Financial resilience

31 Mar 2021 31 Mar 2020 Net gearing 24.9% 22.4% Number of property assets 159 161 Debt facility average maturity 7.4 years 7.8 years Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives - Minimising our environmental impact - seek to reduce pollution and comply with all relevant environmental

legislation, gather and analyse data on the environmental performance of our properties and measure environmental

performance against targets. - Engaging with our stakeholders - the Board and Investment Manager ensure ESG progress is discussed and embedded

across all work done. The Investment Manager liaises closely with tenants to understand consumption trends and

data and understand where we can upgrade and optimise buildings for tenant well-being and environmental impact

reductions. - Supporting local communities - the Company is committed to engaging constructively with central and local

government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmental plans and strategies

and play our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place of business. - Transparent disclosure - the Investment Manager has been working with the Company's environmental consultants,

Carbon Intelligence, to put in place an environmental vision and strategy including implementation of environmental

key performance indicators, data collection and monitoring and long-term emissions targets.

Chairman's statement

Custodian REIT's investment strategy has been tested, with the Company operating for a full year under the shadow of COVID-19. The Company's absolute focus on income by maximising rent collection and preserving cash flow from the property portfolio has enabled it to weather the storm. Following the shock of the first lockdown, and from a low point in May 2020, Custodian REIT's share price showed less volatility through the second half of 2020. Since the start of 2021 the share price has been gently recovering. This trajectory in share price performance has matched the greater clarity that the Company was able to provide around dividends through the course of the year, demonstrating the importance placed on income by shareholders.

The impact of the pandemic has been to accelerate the decline in high street retail, pushing an increasing number of occupiers into Administration or company voluntary arrangements ("CVAs") and many occupiers into seeking to defer rental payments for later collection. Despite the strongly positive performance of the Company's industrial and logistics portfolio, the net result has been a 3.5% (GBP19.6m) property valuation decrease during the year. 91% of rent was collected, net of contractual deferrals, or 89% before contractual deferrals. Most tenants are honouring rent deferral agreements but some arrears are still at risk of non-recovery from CVAs or Administrations.

In the circumstances I was delighted to be able to announce that the Company's successful focus on rent collection allowed dividends per share totalling 5.0p to be declared for the year. This dividend outcome is significantly ahead of the minimum level announced in April 2020 of 0.75p per quarter before the full impact of the first national lockdown could be ascertained.

This dividend was one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies[17] for the year ended 31 March 2021 and, in line with the Company's policy, was fully covered by net cash receipts and 113% covered by EPRA earnings.

Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders, I was also very pleased to announce that the Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.0p for the year ending 31 March 2022, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations.

These have been testing times which have necessitated an exceptional effort from the Investment Manager both in the collection of rents and in operating remotely as a team. I would like to acknowledge this achievement. I also thank my fellow Board members who have been flexible and supportive during a year which has required numerous formal and informal additional Board meetings.

Financial and operational resilience

The Company remains in a strong financial position to address the extraordinary circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At 31 March 2021 it had: - A diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising 159 assets and 201 typically 'institutional grade'

tenants across all commercial sectors, with an occupancy rate of 91.6%; - GBP3.9m of cash and GBP10.0m of undrawn revolving credit facility ("RCF"), with gross borrowings of GBP140m resulting in

low net gearing, with no short-term refinancing risk and a weighted average debt facility maturity of seven years; - Significant headroom on lender covenants at a portfolio level, with net gearing of 24.9% and a maximum loan to

value ("LTV") covenant of 35%; and - Interest cover covenant[18] waivers in place to mitigate the risk that covenants on individual longer-term

fixed-rate debt facilities might have come under pressure due to curtailed rent receipts.

Covenant waivers have not been required due to the level of rent collected and are not expected to be requested beyond 31 March 2021. No lender covenants have been breached during the Period.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2021 was GBP409.9m, approximately 97.6p per share, a decrease of 4.0p (3.9%) since 31 March 2020:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2020 101.6 426.7 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 2.2 9.4 - General valuation decreases (6.9) (29.0) Valuation decrease before acquisition costs (4.7) (19.6) Impact of acquisition costs (0.2) (0.7) Valuation decrease including acquisition costs (4.9) (20.3) Profit on disposal of investment property 0.1 0.4 Net valuation movement (4.8) (19.9) Revenue 9.5 39.7 Expenses and net finance costs (3.8) (16.0) Dividends paid[19] (4.9) (20.6) NAV at 31 March 2021 97.6 409.9

The net valuation decrease of 3.5% (GBP19.6m) saw falls in retail, other and office sector valuations, partially offset by a 4.6% (GBP12.0m) increase in industrial and logistics further detailed in the Investment Manager's report, due to: - The Company's valuers reflecting historical rent arrears within valuations and downgrading valuations for

properties let to tenants which had ceased or significantly curtailed trading, in line with current RICS advice to

valuers; - A steep reduction in retail rental values; - Strongly polarised investment demand, favouring logistics and long income and shunning consumer facing property,

especially retail; and - The impact of CVAs and company Administrations detailed in the Asset management report.

Custodian REIT's investment strategy continues to be weighted towards regional industrial and logistics assets which has stood the Company in good stead again this year. With investment yields tightening in this very popular sector and with income returns coming under pressure the opportunities for a diversified investment strategy, to support future dividends, remain a focus for the Company.

The market

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)