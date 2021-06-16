Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -3

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Final Results 16-Jun-2021 / 07:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 June 2021 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Final Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2021. Financial highlights and performance summary - 91% of rent collected for the year, adjusted for contractual rent deferrals - EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] decreased to 5.6p (2020: 7.0p) due to providing for deferred and overdue rent and a 5.0% decrease in the annual rent roll - Basic and diluted earnings per share[3] of 0.9p (2020: 0.5p), impacted by property valuation decreases of GBP19.6m (2020: GBP25.9m) - Profit before tax up 76.6% to GBP3.7m (2020: GBP2.1m) - Aggregate dividends per share for the year of 5.0p (2020: 6.65p), reflecting the decreases in rent collection rate and rent roll since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic - Target dividend per share for the year ending 31 March 2022 of not less than 5.0p, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations - NAV total return per share[4] of 0.9% (2020: 1.1%) comprising 4.8% dividends (2020: 6.2%) and a 3.9% capital decrease (2020: 5.1% capital decrease) - Property value of GBP551.9m (2020: GBP559.8m): - GBP19.6m aggregate valuation decrease (3.5% of property portfolio value) comprising a GBP9.4m property valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives and GBP29.0m of general valuation decreases, primarily due to decreases in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of high street retail properties, negative market sentiment for retail assets and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - GBP11.4m[5] invested in three property acquisitions - Disposal of five properties for aggregate consideration of GBP4.4m[6] - GBP2.3m capital expenditure incurred including GBP0.7m on construction of a drive-through restaurant on an existing site 2021 2020 Change Return Share price total return[7] (2.3%) (5.0%) 2.7% Dividend cover[8] 112.7% 104.4% 8.3% Dividends per share[9] (p) 5.0 6.65 (24.8%) Capital values NAV and EPRA NTA[10] (GBPm) 409.9 426.7 (3.9%) NAV per share and NTA per share (p) 97.6 101.6 (3.9%) Share price (p) 91.8 99.0 (7.3%) Market capitalisation (GBPm) 385.6 415.9 (7.3%) Discount of share price to NAV per share (5.9%) (2.6%) (3.3%) Net gearing[11] 24.9% 22.4% (2.5%) Costs Ongoing charges ratio[12] ("OCR") 2.48% 1.55% 0.93% OCR excluding direct property expenses[13] 1.12% 1.12% 0.0% Environmental Weighted average energy performance certificate ("EPC") rating[14] C (63) C (70) (10%)

The Company reports alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 21.

Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

"Custodian REIT's investment strategy has been tested, with the Company operating for a full year under the shadow of COVID-19. From a low point in May 2020, Custodian REIT's share price has been gently recovering, matching the greater clarity that the Company has provided around dividends through the course of the year.

"The impact of the pandemic has been to accelerate the decline in high street retail, pushing an increasing number of occupiers into insolvency and many occupiers into seeking to defer rental payments. Despite the strongly positive performance of the Company's industrial and logistics portfolio, the net result has been a 3.5% property valuation decrease during the year.

"However, 91% of rent was collected, net of contractual deferrals, meaning I was delighted to be able to announce dividends per share totalling 5.0p for the year and that the Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.0p for the year ending 31 March 2022, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations. This dividend outcome is significantly ahead of the minimum level announced in April 2020 of 0.75p per quarter before the full impact of the first national lockdown could be ascertained.

"The combination of resilient capital values and a return to stabilised dividends should lend support to Custodian REIT's objective to be the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and well supported dividends from diversified UK commercial property."

Purpose

Custodian REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[15] is summarised below: - To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individual property

values of less than GBP10m at acquisition. - The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximum weighting

to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%. - To focus on areas with high residual values, strong local economies and an imbalance between supply and demand,

acquiring modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers. - No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase, except for:

(i) governmental bodies or departments; or

(ii) single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score higher than two[16], where exposure may not exceed 5% of the rent roll. - The Company will not undertake speculative development except for the refurbishment of existing holdings, but may

invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let development land and construct

investment property with the intention of owning the completed development. - The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum LTV shall not exceed 35%, with a medium-term net gearing

target of 25% LTV.

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders. Diverse portfolio

Annual passing rent % portfolio income (GBPm) Top ten tenants Asset locations Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Menzies Distribution Stockton-on-Tees, Swansea, Weybridge 1.6 3.8% Banbury, Galashiels, Weymouth B&Q 1.4 3.2% Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle B&M Retail 1.3 2.9% VW Group Derby, Stafford, Shrewsbury 0.8 2.0% Weston-super-Mare, Avonmouth, Southsea, Worcester Superdrug Stores 0.8 1.9% Wickes Building Supplies Winnersh, Burton upon Trent 0.8 1.8% Williams Motor Co (t/a Williams Stockport BMW and Mini) 0.6 1.5% Regus (Maidstone West Malling) West Malling 0.6 1.5% First Title (t/a Enact Leeds Conveyancing) 0.6 1.5% H&M Winsford 0.6 1.5%

Financial resilience

31 Mar 2021 31 Mar 2020 Net gearing 24.9% 22.4% Number of property assets 159 161 Debt facility average maturity 7.4 years 7.8 years Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives - Minimising our environmental impact - seek to reduce pollution and comply with all relevant environmental

legislation, gather and analyse data on the environmental performance of our properties and measure environmental

performance against targets. - Engaging with our stakeholders - the Board and Investment Manager ensure ESG progress is discussed and embedded

across all work done. The Investment Manager liaises closely with tenants to understand consumption trends and

data and understand where we can upgrade and optimise buildings for tenant well-being and environmental impact

reductions. - Supporting local communities - the Company is committed to engaging constructively with central and local

government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmental plans and strategies

and play our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place of business. - Transparent disclosure - the Investment Manager has been working with the Company's environmental consultants,

Carbon Intelligence, to put in place an environmental vision and strategy including implementation of environmental

key performance indicators, data collection and monitoring and long-term emissions targets.

Chairman's statement

Custodian REIT's investment strategy has been tested, with the Company operating for a full year under the shadow of COVID-19. The Company's absolute focus on income by maximising rent collection and preserving cash flow from the property portfolio has enabled it to weather the storm. Following the shock of the first lockdown, and from a low point in May 2020, Custodian REIT's share price showed less volatility through the second half of 2020. Since the start of 2021 the share price has been gently recovering. This trajectory in share price performance has matched the greater clarity that the Company was able to provide around dividends through the course of the year, demonstrating the importance placed on income by shareholders.

The impact of the pandemic has been to accelerate the decline in high street retail, pushing an increasing number of occupiers into Administration or company voluntary arrangements ("CVAs") and many occupiers into seeking to defer rental payments for later collection. Despite the strongly positive performance of the Company's industrial and logistics portfolio, the net result has been a 3.5% (GBP19.6m) property valuation decrease during the year. 91% of rent was collected, net of contractual deferrals, or 89% before contractual deferrals. Most tenants are honouring rent deferral agreements but some arrears are still at risk of non-recovery from CVAs or Administrations.

In the circumstances I was delighted to be able to announce that the Company's successful focus on rent collection allowed dividends per share totalling 5.0p to be declared for the year. This dividend outcome is significantly ahead of the minimum level announced in April 2020 of 0.75p per quarter before the full impact of the first national lockdown could be ascertained.

This dividend was one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies[17] for the year ended 31 March 2021 and, in line with the Company's policy, was fully covered by net cash receipts and 113% covered by EPRA earnings.

Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders, I was also very pleased to announce that the Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.0p for the year ending 31 March 2022, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations.

These have been testing times which have necessitated an exceptional effort from the Investment Manager both in the collection of rents and in operating remotely as a team. I would like to acknowledge this achievement. I also thank my fellow Board members who have been flexible and supportive during a year which has required numerous formal and informal additional Board meetings.

Financial and operational resilience

The Company remains in a strong financial position to address the extraordinary circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At 31 March 2021 it had: - A diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising 159 assets and 201 typically 'institutional grade'

tenants across all commercial sectors, with an occupancy rate of 91.6%; - GBP3.9m of cash and GBP10.0m of undrawn revolving credit facility ("RCF"), with gross borrowings of GBP140m resulting in

low net gearing, with no short-term refinancing risk and a weighted average debt facility maturity of seven years; - Significant headroom on lender covenants at a portfolio level, with net gearing of 24.9% and a maximum loan to

value ("LTV") covenant of 35%; and - Interest cover covenant[18] waivers in place to mitigate the risk that covenants on individual longer-term

fixed-rate debt facilities might have come under pressure due to curtailed rent receipts.

Covenant waivers have not been required due to the level of rent collected and are not expected to be requested beyond 31 March 2021. No lender covenants have been breached during the Period.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2021 was GBP409.9m, approximately 97.6p per share, a decrease of 4.0p (3.9%) since 31 March 2020:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2020 101.6 426.7 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 2.2 9.4 - General valuation decreases (6.9) (29.0) Valuation decrease before acquisition costs (4.7) (19.6) Impact of acquisition costs (0.2) (0.7) Valuation decrease including acquisition costs (4.9) (20.3) Profit on disposal of investment property 0.1 0.4 Net valuation movement (4.8) (19.9) Revenue 9.5 39.7 Expenses and net finance costs (3.8) (16.0) Dividends paid[19] (4.9) (20.6) NAV at 31 March 2021 97.6 409.9

The net valuation decrease of 3.5% (GBP19.6m) saw falls in retail, other and office sector valuations, partially offset by a 4.6% (GBP12.0m) increase in industrial and logistics further detailed in the Investment Manager's report, due to: - The Company's valuers reflecting historical rent arrears within valuations and downgrading valuations for

properties let to tenants which had ceased or significantly curtailed trading, in line with current RICS advice to

valuers; - A steep reduction in retail rental values; - Strongly polarised investment demand, favouring logistics and long income and shunning consumer facing property,

especially retail; and - The impact of CVAs and company Administrations detailed in the Asset management report.

Custodian REIT's investment strategy continues to be weighted towards regional industrial and logistics assets which has stood the Company in good stead again this year. With investment yields tightening in this very popular sector and with income returns coming under pressure the opportunities for a diversified investment strategy, to support future dividends, remain a focus for the Company.

The market

FY21 has seen a market where almost every commercial property investment has been impacted by COVID-19 - some negatively and some positively. We have not seen such a widespread impact across the whole property investment market since the Global Financial Crisis. However, a downturn is often the best time for an investment strategy to be tested, and so the last year has proved. Custodian REIT has endured lower volatility relative to its close peer group of diversified property investment companies[20], and its property portfolio continues to deliver asset management opportunities which are value accretive as discussed in the Asset management report.

Property investment companies with certain sector specific investment strategies, such as healthcare and logistics, have outperformed during the year. However, we believe that for a large swathe of investors the long-term attributes of a diversified strategy remain the key attraction of real estate investment. Our strategy offers diversification of tenant, lease expiry profile and asset type, low net gearing, a risk-averse debt profile, strong regional property locations and the ability of the management team to generate future income from the assets. These attributes contribute to lower share price volatility than the close peer group and have been rewarded with continued dividends, supporting a 5% plus dividend yield for most of the year.

The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy is well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure. After many months of Open-Ended Property Funds blocking redemptions, (in part due to FCA restrictions and in part due to lack of liquidity) the investment trust structure offers a natural choice for retail investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate through a liquid vehicle.

Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee ("MEC"). During the year the fees paid to Investment Manager were GBP3.8m (2020: GBP4.0m) in respect of annual management and administrative fees. Further details of fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 18.

The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly in rent collection levels and its continued successful asset management during the pandemic which contributed to both capital values and income. The Board is satisfied that the Investment Manager's performance remains aligned with the Company's purpose, values and strategy.

The MEC reviewed, in detail, the arrangements with the Investment Manager when the Investment Management Agreement ("IMA") reached the end of its three-year term on 31 May 2020. In light of the positive performance of the Company the Board agreed a further three-year term with the Investment Manager, from 1 June 2020. The fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA were amended to include: - A step down in the annual management fees[21] from 0.65% to 0.55% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP750m; and - A step down in the administrative fee from 0.05% to 0.03% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP750m.

All other key terms of the IMA remained unchanged. The Board consider these amendments to the IMA to be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders because: - Continued growth in NAV, particularly above thresholds of GBP500m and GBP750m, will further reduce the Company's OCR

and increase dividend capacity; and - Another three-year term provides the Investment Manager with appropriate security of tenure and allows further

investment in the dedicated systems and people providing its services under the IMA.

Board succession and remuneration

Although the Company's succession policy allows for a director tenure of longer than nine years, in line with the 2019 AIC Corporate Governance Code for Investment Companies ("AIC Code"), the Board acknowledges the benefits of ongoing Board refreshment and for this reason expected Director retirement dates are staggered within a nine year tenure period.

On 1 January 2021, after nearly seven years of service, Professor Barry Gilbertson retired as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. The Board would like to thank Barry for his significant contribution to the development of the Company since his appointment on IPO in 2014.

Responding to Barry's departure and the growth of the Company since inception we were delighted to welcome Elizabeth McMeikan and Chris Ireland to the Board on 1 April 2021. Both new Directors bring a range of different but complementary skills which strengthen the Board's property and governance experience and add to its diversity. We look forward to the contribution they will both make.

The Board is conscious of the increased focus on diversity and recognises the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom. No Directors are from a minority ethnic background. The appointment of Elizabeth McMeikan increases the female representation on the Board to 33% which meets the gender diversity recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander Review for at least 33% female representation on FTSE350 company boards. As a constituent of the FTSESmallCap Index Custodian REIT is not bound by this recommendation. The Board supports the overall recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander and Parker Reports although it is not seen to be in the interests of the Company and its shareholders to set prescriptive diversity targets for the Board at this point.

In March 2020 the Remuneration Committee determined that there would be no increase in the level of Directors' annual fees for the year ending 31 March 2021 due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the year ending 31 March 2022 the Remuneration Committee has continued its historical policy of paying appropriately benchmarked Directors' fees.

Environmental, social and governance ("ESG")

The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities. It also believes there are positive financial reasons to incorporate good ESG practices into the way we do business.

The Board shares the increased stakeholder interest in, and recognises the importance of, compliance requirements around good ESG management. It seeks to adopt sustainable principles wherever possible, actively seeking opportunities to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio and encouraging tenants to report and improve emissions data. As testament to this commitment, the Board recently constituted an ESG Committee to monitor the Company's performance against its environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs"); ensure it complies with its environmental reporting requirements; assess the engagement with the Company's environmental consultants; and assess the level of social outcomes being achieved for its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

The Company's ESG policy outlines our approach to managing ESG impacts and provides the framework for setting and reviewing environmental and social objectives to ensure we are continuously improving our performance and setting a leadership direction.

As a result, the Board committed to: - Seek to minimise pollution and comply with all relevant environmental legislation; - Gather and analyse data on our environmental performance across our property portfolio; and - Monitor environmental performance and achievements against targets for our properties as a commitment to continuous

improvement.

Progress towards these commitments during the year is summarised below: - The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2020 received a 'most improved' award for its first year

complying with EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendation reporting. - The Company made its first Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") submission in July 2020, one of

the most widely used sustainability benchmarks in the real estate sector. The results of this submission have

provided a valuable insight into the Company's current sustainability performance and identified certain areas for

improvement. As a result during the year the Company implemented a comprehensive data management service using a

dedicated software system that collects, verifies, stores and reports on the key carbon and ESG performance

metrics. This system will both ensure all data is robust and accurate for external and internal reporting and

provide data access for tenants to upload data direct and share information to assist them in improving

environmental performance. - The Company set target environmental KPIs to provide a way to measure its success towards achieving its

environmental objectives and ensure the Investment Manager is embedding key ESG principles into portfolio

management. - The Company undertook its first in-depth review of climate-related risks and opportunities to begin to align

disclosures to the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") and better

understand how the Company and the portfolio will be impacted by climate change and the transition to a low-carbon

economy.

Details of the Company's environmental policy and its KPIs are contained within the ESG Committee report within the Strategic report.

Outlook

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

