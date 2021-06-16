Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -11

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Final Results 16-Jun-2021 / 07:13 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 June 2021 Custodian REIT plc ("Custodian REIT" or "the Company") Final Results Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), the UK commercial real estate investment company, today reports its final results for the year ended 31 March 2021. Financial highlights and performance summary - 91% of rent collected for the year, adjusted for contractual rent deferrals - EPRA[1] earnings per share[2] decreased to 5.6p (2020: 7.0p) due to providing for deferred and overdue rent and a 5.0% decrease in the annual rent roll - Basic and diluted earnings per share[3] of 0.9p (2020: 0.5p), impacted by property valuation decreases of GBP19.6m (2020: GBP25.9m) - Profit before tax up 76.6% to GBP3.7m (2020: GBP2.1m) - Aggregate dividends per share for the year of 5.0p (2020: 6.65p), reflecting the decreases in rent collection rate and rent roll since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic - Target dividend per share for the year ending 31 March 2022 of not less than 5.0p, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations - NAV total return per share[4] of 0.9% (2020: 1.1%) comprising 4.8% dividends (2020: 6.2%) and a 3.9% capital decrease (2020: 5.1% capital decrease) - Property value of GBP551.9m (2020: GBP559.8m): - GBP19.6m aggregate valuation decrease (3.5% of property portfolio value) comprising a GBP9.4m property valuation uplift from successful asset management initiatives and GBP29.0m of general valuation decreases, primarily due to decreases in the estimated rental value ("ERV") of high street retail properties, negative market sentiment for retail assets and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic - GBP11.4m[5] invested in three property acquisitions - Disposal of five properties for aggregate consideration of GBP4.4m[6] - GBP2.3m capital expenditure incurred including GBP0.7m on construction of a drive-through restaurant on an existing site 2021 2020 Change Return Share price total return[7] (2.3%) (5.0%) 2.7% Dividend cover[8] 112.7% 104.4% 8.3% Dividends per share[9] (p) 5.0 6.65 (24.8%) Capital values NAV and EPRA NTA[10] (GBPm) 409.9 426.7 (3.9%) NAV per share and NTA per share (p) 97.6 101.6 (3.9%) Share price (p) 91.8 99.0 (7.3%) Market capitalisation (GBPm) 385.6 415.9 (7.3%) Discount of share price to NAV per share (5.9%) (2.6%) (3.3%) Net gearing[11] 24.9% 22.4% (2.5%) Costs Ongoing charges ratio[12] ("OCR") 2.48% 1.55% 0.93% OCR excluding direct property expenses[13] 1.12% 1.12% 0.0% Environmental Weighted average energy performance certificate ("EPC") rating[14] C (63) C (70) (10%)

Alternative performance measures

The Company reports alternative performance measures ("APMs") to assist stakeholders in assessing performance alongside the Company's results on a statutory basis, set out above. APMs are among the key performance indicators used by the Board to assess the Company's performance and are used by research analysts covering the Company. Certain other APMs may not be directly comparable with other companies' adjusted measures, and APMs are not intended to be a substitute for, or superior to, any IFRS measures of performance. Supporting calculations for APMs and reconciliations between APMs and their IFRS equivalents are set out in Note 21.

Commenting on the final results, David Hunter, Chairman of Custodian REIT, said:

"Custodian REIT's investment strategy has been tested, with the Company operating for a full year under the shadow of COVID-19. From a low point in May 2020, Custodian REIT's share price has been gently recovering, matching the greater clarity that the Company has provided around dividends through the course of the year.

"The impact of the pandemic has been to accelerate the decline in high street retail, pushing an increasing number of occupiers into insolvency and many occupiers into seeking to defer rental payments. Despite the strongly positive performance of the Company's industrial and logistics portfolio, the net result has been a 3.5% property valuation decrease during the year.

"However, 91% of rent was collected, net of contractual deferrals, meaning I was delighted to be able to announce dividends per share totalling 5.0p for the year and that the Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.0p for the year ending 31 March 2022, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations. This dividend outcome is significantly ahead of the minimum level announced in April 2020 of 0.75p per quarter before the full impact of the first national lockdown could be ascertained.

"The combination of resilient capital values and a return to stabilised dividends should lend support to Custodian REIT's objective to be the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and well supported dividends from diversified UK commercial property."

Further information

Further information regarding the Company can be found at the Company's website www.custodianreit.com or please contact:

Custodian Capital Limited Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 www.custodiancapital.com Numis Securities Limited Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 www.numiscorp.com Camarco Hazel Stevenson/ Emily Hall Tel: +44 (0)20 3757 4989 www.camarco.co.uk Analyst presentation

There will be an analyst presentation to discuss the results at 2:00pm today. Those analysts wishing to take part are asked to register at:

numiscorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_cZmwSfrpTAqdmcWrYM4pmQ

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. If you have any questions please contact Amy Rush on +44 (0) 20 7260 1365 or at a.rush@numis.com.

Investor presentation

The Board has been monitoring whether COVID-19 guidance limiting public gatherings and travel will be in place when the Company holds its AGM on 25 August 2021. To provide certainty and encourage interaction and engagement with our shareholders, the Company has arranged an online investor presentation at 2:00pm on 6 July 2021 at which shareholders will receive updates from the Chairman and Investment Manager with the opportunity for an interactive question and answer session.

Those investors wishing to take part are asked to register at:

bigmarker.com/mattioli-woods-plc/Custodian-REIT-plc-annual-results Business model and strategy

Purpose

Custodian REIT offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. The Company seeks to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Investment Policy

The Company's investment policy[15] is summarised below: - To invest in a diverse portfolio of UK commercial real estate, principally characterised by individual property

values of less than GBP10m at acquisition. - The property portfolio should be diversified by sector, location, tenant and lease term, with a maximum weighting

to any one property sector or geographic region of 50%. - To focus on areas with high residual values, strong local economies and an imbalance between supply and demand,

acquiring modern buildings or those considered fit for purpose by occupiers. - No one tenant or property should account for more than 10% of the rent roll at the time of purchase, except for:

(i) governmental bodies or departments; or

(ii) single tenants rated by Dun & Bradstreet as having a credit risk score higher than two[16], where exposure may not exceed 5% of the rent roll. - The Company will not undertake speculative development except for the refurbishment of existing holdings, but may

invest in forward funding agreements where the Company may acquire pre-let development land and construct

investment property with the intention of owning the completed development. - The Company may use gearing provided that the maximum LTV shall not exceed 35%, with a medium-term net gearing

target of 25% LTV.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -2-

The Board reviews the Company's investment objectives at least annually to ensure they remain appropriate to the market in which the Company operates and in the best interests of shareholders. Diverse portfolio

Annual passing rent % portfolio income (GBPm) Top ten tenants Asset locations Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ipswich, Norwich, Menzies Distribution Stockton-on-Tees, Swansea, Weybridge 1.6 3.8% Banbury, Galashiels, Weymouth B&Q 1.4 3.2% Swindon, Ashton-under-Lyne, Plymouth, Carlisle B&M Retail 1.3 2.9% VW Group Derby, Stafford, Shrewsbury 0.8 2.0% Weston-super-Mare, Avonmouth, Southsea, Worcester Superdrug Stores 0.8 1.9% Wickes Building Supplies Winnersh, Burton upon Trent 0.8 1.8% Williams Motor Co (t/a Williams Stockport BMW and Mini) 0.6 1.5% Regus (Maidstone West Malling) West Malling 0.6 1.5% First Title (t/a Enact Leeds Conveyancing) 0.6 1.5% H&M Winsford 0.6 1.5%

Financial resilience

31 Mar 2021 31 Mar 2020 Net gearing 24.9% 22.4% Number of property assets 159 161 Debt facility average maturity 7.4 years 7.8 years Our environmental, social and governance ("ESG") objectives - Minimising our environmental impact - seek to reduce pollution and comply with all relevant environmental

legislation, gather and analyse data on the environmental performance of our properties and measure environmental

performance against targets. - Engaging with our stakeholders - the Board and Investment Manager ensure ESG progress is discussed and embedded

across all work done. The Investment Manager liaises closely with tenants to understand consumption trends and

data and understand where we can upgrade and optimise buildings for tenant well-being and environmental impact

reductions. - Supporting local communities - the Company is committed to engaging constructively with central and local

government to ensure we support the wider community through local economic and environmental plans and strategies

and play our part in providing the real estate fabric of the economy, giving employers a place of business. - Transparent disclosure - the Investment Manager has been working with the Company's environmental consultants,

Carbon Intelligence, to put in place an environmental vision and strategy including implementation of environmental

key performance indicators, data collection and monitoring and long-term emissions targets.

Chairman's statement

Custodian REIT's investment strategy has been tested, with the Company operating for a full year under the shadow of COVID-19. The Company's absolute focus on income by maximising rent collection and preserving cash flow from the property portfolio has enabled it to weather the storm. Following the shock of the first lockdown, and from a low point in May 2020, Custodian REIT's share price showed less volatility through the second half of 2020. Since the start of 2021 the share price has been gently recovering. This trajectory in share price performance has matched the greater clarity that the Company was able to provide around dividends through the course of the year, demonstrating the importance placed on income by shareholders.

The impact of the pandemic has been to accelerate the decline in high street retail, pushing an increasing number of occupiers into Administration or company voluntary arrangements ("CVAs") and many occupiers into seeking to defer rental payments for later collection. Despite the strongly positive performance of the Company's industrial and logistics portfolio, the net result has been a 3.5% (GBP19.6m) property valuation decrease during the year. 91% of rent was collected, net of contractual deferrals, or 89% before contractual deferrals. Most tenants are honouring rent deferral agreements but some arrears are still at risk of non-recovery from CVAs or Administrations.

In the circumstances I was delighted to be able to announce that the Company's successful focus on rent collection allowed dividends per share totalling 5.0p to be declared for the year. This dividend outcome is significantly ahead of the minimum level announced in April 2020 of 0.75p per quarter before the full impact of the first national lockdown could be ascertained.

This dividend was one of the highest fully covered dividends amongst its peer group of listed property investment companies[17] for the year ended 31 March 2021 and, in line with the Company's policy, was fully covered by net cash receipts and 113% covered by EPRA earnings.

Acknowledging the importance of income for shareholders, I was also very pleased to announce that the Company is targeting a dividend per share of at least 5.0p for the year ending 31 March 2022, based on rent collection levels remaining in line with expectations.

These have been testing times which have necessitated an exceptional effort from the Investment Manager both in the collection of rents and in operating remotely as a team. I would like to acknowledge this achievement. I also thank my fellow Board members who have been flexible and supportive during a year which has required numerous formal and informal additional Board meetings.

Financial and operational resilience

The Company remains in a strong financial position to address the extraordinary circumstances imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. At 31 March 2021 it had: - A diverse and high-quality asset and tenant base comprising 159 assets and 201 typically 'institutional grade'

tenants across all commercial sectors, with an occupancy rate of 91.6%; - GBP3.9m of cash and GBP10.0m of undrawn revolving credit facility ("RCF"), with gross borrowings of GBP140m resulting in

low net gearing, with no short-term refinancing risk and a weighted average debt facility maturity of seven years; - Significant headroom on lender covenants at a portfolio level, with net gearing of 24.9% and a maximum loan to

value ("LTV") covenant of 35%; and - Interest cover covenant[18] waivers in place to mitigate the risk that covenants on individual longer-term

fixed-rate debt facilities might have come under pressure due to curtailed rent receipts.

Covenant waivers have not been required due to the level of rent collected and are not expected to be requested beyond 31 March 2021. No lender covenants have been breached during the Period.

Net asset value

The NAV of the Company at 31 March 2021 was GBP409.9m, approximately 97.6p per share, a decrease of 4.0p (3.9%) since 31 March 2020:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 March 2020 101.6 426.7 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 2.2 9.4 - General valuation decreases (6.9) (29.0) Valuation decrease before acquisition costs (4.7) (19.6) Impact of acquisition costs (0.2) (0.7) Valuation decrease including acquisition costs (4.9) (20.3) Profit on disposal of investment property 0.1 0.4 Net valuation movement (4.8) (19.9) Revenue 9.5 39.7 Expenses and net finance costs (3.8) (16.0) Dividends paid[19] (4.9) (20.6) NAV at 31 March 2021 97.6 409.9

The net valuation decrease of 3.5% (GBP19.6m) saw falls in retail, other and office sector valuations, partially offset by a 4.6% (GBP12.0m) increase in industrial and logistics further detailed in the Investment Manager's report, due to: - The Company's valuers reflecting historical rent arrears within valuations and downgrading valuations for

properties let to tenants which had ceased or significantly curtailed trading, in line with current RICS advice to

valuers; - A steep reduction in retail rental values; - Strongly polarised investment demand, favouring logistics and long income and shunning consumer facing property,

especially retail; and - The impact of CVAs and company Administrations detailed in the Asset management report.

Custodian REIT's investment strategy continues to be weighted towards regional industrial and logistics assets which has stood the Company in good stead again this year. With investment yields tightening in this very popular sector and with income returns coming under pressure the opportunities for a diversified investment strategy, to support future dividends, remain a focus for the Company.

The market

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -3-

FY21 has seen a market where almost every commercial property investment has been impacted by COVID-19 - some negatively and some positively. We have not seen such a widespread impact across the whole property investment market since the Global Financial Crisis. However, a downturn is often the best time for an investment strategy to be tested, and so the last year has proved. Custodian REIT has endured lower volatility relative to its close peer group of diversified property investment companies[20], and its property portfolio continues to deliver asset management opportunities which are value accretive as discussed in the Asset management report.

Property investment companies with certain sector specific investment strategies, such as healthcare and logistics, have outperformed during the year. However, we believe that for a large swathe of investors the long-term attributes of a diversified strategy remain the key attraction of real estate investment. Our strategy offers diversification of tenant, lease expiry profile and asset type, low net gearing, a risk-averse debt profile, strong regional property locations and the ability of the management team to generate future income from the assets. These attributes contribute to lower share price volatility than the close peer group and have been rewarded with continued dividends, supporting a 5% plus dividend yield for most of the year.

The Company enjoys the support of a wide range of shareholders with the majority classified as private client or discretionary wealth management investors. The Company's investment and dividend strategy is well suited to investors looking for a close proxy to direct real estate investment but in a managed and liquid structure. After many months of Open-Ended Property Funds blocking redemptions, (in part due to FCA restrictions and in part due to lack of liquidity) the investment trust structure offers a natural choice for retail investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate through a liquid vehicle.

Investment Manager

Custodian Capital Limited ("the Investment Manager") is appointed under an investment management agreement ("IMA") to provide property management and administrative services to the Company. The performance of the Investment Manager is reviewed each year by the Management Engagement Committee ("MEC"). During the year the fees paid to Investment Manager were GBP3.8m (2020: GBP4.0m) in respect of annual management and administrative fees. Further details of fees payable to the Investment Manager are set out in Note 18.

The Board is pleased with the performance of the Investment Manager, particularly in rent collection levels and its continued successful asset management during the pandemic which contributed to both capital values and income. The Board is satisfied that the Investment Manager's performance remains aligned with the Company's purpose, values and strategy.

The MEC reviewed, in detail, the arrangements with the Investment Manager when the Investment Management Agreement ("IMA") reached the end of its three-year term on 31 May 2020. In light of the positive performance of the Company the Board agreed a further three-year term with the Investment Manager, from 1 June 2020. The fees payable to the Investment Manager under the IMA were amended to include: - A step down in the annual management fees[21] from 0.65% to 0.55% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP750m; and - A step down in the administrative fee from 0.05% to 0.03% of NAV applied to NAV in excess of GBP750m.

All other key terms of the IMA remained unchanged. The Board consider these amendments to the IMA to be in the best interests of the Company's shareholders because: - Continued growth in NAV, particularly above thresholds of GBP500m and GBP750m, will further reduce the Company's OCR

and increase dividend capacity; and - Another three-year term provides the Investment Manager with appropriate security of tenure and allows further

investment in the dedicated systems and people providing its services under the IMA.

Board succession and remuneration

Although the Company's succession policy allows for a director tenure of longer than nine years, in line with the 2019 AIC Corporate Governance Code for Investment Companies ("AIC Code"), the Board acknowledges the benefits of ongoing Board refreshment and for this reason expected Director retirement dates are staggered within a nine year tenure period.

On 1 January 2021, after nearly seven years of service, Professor Barry Gilbertson retired as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. The Board would like to thank Barry for his significant contribution to the development of the Company since his appointment on IPO in 2014.

Responding to Barry's departure and the growth of the Company since inception we were delighted to welcome Elizabeth McMeikan and Chris Ireland to the Board on 1 April 2021. Both new Directors bring a range of different but complementary skills which strengthen the Board's property and governance experience and add to its diversity. We look forward to the contribution they will both make.

The Board is conscious of the increased focus on diversity and recognises the value and importance of diversity in the boardroom. No Directors are from a minority ethnic background. The appointment of Elizabeth McMeikan increases the female representation on the Board to 33% which meets the gender diversity recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander Review for at least 33% female representation on FTSE350 company boards. As a constituent of the FTSESmallCap Index Custodian REIT is not bound by this recommendation. The Board supports the overall recommendations of the Hampton-Alexander and Parker Reports although it is not seen to be in the interests of the Company and its shareholders to set prescriptive diversity targets for the Board at this point.

In March 2020 the Remuneration Committee determined that there would be no increase in the level of Directors' annual fees for the year ending 31 March 2021 due to the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the year ending 31 March 2022 the Remuneration Committee has continued its historical policy of paying appropriately benchmarked Directors' fees.

Environmental, social and governance ("ESG")

The Board recognises that its decisions have an impact on the environment, people and communities. It also believes there are positive financial reasons to incorporate good ESG practices into the way we do business.

The Board shares the increased stakeholder interest in, and recognises the importance of, compliance requirements around good ESG management. It seeks to adopt sustainable principles wherever possible, actively seeking opportunities to make environmentally beneficial improvements to its property portfolio and encouraging tenants to report and improve emissions data. As testament to this commitment, the Board recently constituted an ESG Committee to monitor the Company's performance against its environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs"); ensure it complies with its environmental reporting requirements; assess the engagement with the Company's environmental consultants; and assess the level of social outcomes being achieved for its stakeholders and the communities in which it operates.

The Company's ESG policy outlines our approach to managing ESG impacts and provides the framework for setting and reviewing environmental and social objectives to ensure we are continuously improving our performance and setting a leadership direction.

As a result, the Board committed to: - Seek to minimise pollution and comply with all relevant environmental legislation; - Gather and analyse data on our environmental performance across our property portfolio; and - Monitor environmental performance and achievements against targets for our properties as a commitment to continuous

improvement.

Progress towards these commitments during the year is summarised below: - The Company's Annual Report for the year ended 31 March 2020 received a 'most improved' award for its first year

complying with EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendation reporting. - The Company made its first Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") submission in July 2020, one of

the most widely used sustainability benchmarks in the real estate sector. The results of this submission have

provided a valuable insight into the Company's current sustainability performance and identified certain areas for

improvement. As a result during the year the Company implemented a comprehensive data management service using a

dedicated software system that collects, verifies, stores and reports on the key carbon and ESG performance

metrics. This system will both ensure all data is robust and accurate for external and internal reporting and

provide data access for tenants to upload data direct and share information to assist them in improving

environmental performance. - The Company set target environmental KPIs to provide a way to measure its success towards achieving its

environmental objectives and ensure the Investment Manager is embedding key ESG principles into portfolio

management. - The Company undertook its first in-depth review of climate-related risks and opportunities to begin to align

disclosures to the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD") and better

understand how the Company and the portfolio will be impacted by climate change and the transition to a low-carbon

economy.

Details of the Company's environmental policy and its KPIs are contained within the ESG Committee report within the Strategic report.

Outlook

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -4-

Despite the headwinds, real estate continues to be in demand by occupiers and as an investment class. The Asset management report looks more closely at occupier demand and paints a rosier picture than a year of pandemic headlines might suggest, and although occupancy has decreased from 95.9% to 91.6%, more than half of our vacant properties are currently under offer to let. The outlook feels more positive and predictable than 12 months ago and we expect that the Company's property portfolio will continue to support the policy of stable dividends in a post-pandemic world. As discussed in the Financial review, dividends per share of 5.0p have been approved for the year and the Board has announced a minimum dividend of 5.0p for the year in prospect.

In a long-term low interest rate environment the marginal income return from real estate investment over risk-free investment, represented by UK 10 year gilts, and the low cost of debt are both likely to support property pricing.

The combination of resilient capital values and a return to stabilised dividends should lend support to Custodian REIT's objective to be the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and well supported dividends from diversified UK commercial property.

David Hunter

Chairman

15 June 2021

Investment Manager's report

The UK property market

In common with the wider economy, the commercial property investment market has experienced a year unlike any other with office workers deserting their offices, shoppers going online as retailers were forced to close and pubs and restaurants unable to serve customers for a large part of the year. The government's moratorium on the eviction of tenants for non-payment of rent has left landlords unable to compel tenants to pay rent but, despite these challenges, I believe real estate investment has been remarkably resilient.

As a diversified property investment company, Custodian REIT's resilience in the face of the pandemic is representative of the resilience of the real estate market more broadly. Custodian REIT's NAV decreased by 4.0p over the year which was exceeded by dividends paid to deliver a marginal, but positive NAV total return of 0.9% for the year. We go into the year ending 31 March 2022 with the estimated rental value ("ERV") of the property portfolio, adjusted for acquisitions and disposals, only 1.4% diminished, albeit with an increased vacancy rate.

These positive total returns and limited rental reductions, when compared to significant share price volatility, particularly in Q1, suggest that real estate outperformed market expectations of earlier in the year. A share price recovery began in Q4 in line with greater certainty of rent collection rates which were much better than forecast and had been improving through the year.

The clear winner in real estate investment has been the industrial and logistics sector which has benefited from the shift from the High Street to 'E-tailing' and from the onshoring of the national supply chain post Brexit. Investment demand and pricing are both at record levels which has been strongly positive for Custodian REIT as this sector makes up 49% by value of the portfolio and its valuation increased by 4.6% during the year.

The high street retail sector's future is uncertain, but, I believe, as part of a combined retail and leisure-based city centre there will still be active demand from occupiers. The trend for fewer shops was well established prior to the pandemic but in core locations we still expect to see high occupancy levels albeit at rental levels 25-50% below the peak. High Street retail makes up only 8% by value of the property portfolio and we have sold four small shops in the last six months, with another under offer, which we did not feel had medium-term potential for a return to rental growth.

By contrast the out of town retail sector which makes up 18% of the Custodian REIT portfolio by value, is witnessing investors openly competing for assets. This is a sector where there is confidence that the combination of convenience, lower costs per square foot and the complementary offer to online retail will keep these assets relevant. Through the last year we have seen DIY and discounters (B&Q and B&M for example) trading strongly.

After a year of working from home many workers are looking forward to returning to the office. Without doubt the way we use offices and how frequently we visit them has changed, following the largely successful national experiment of remote working. As always, when considering real estate investment, the location of offices will be key. Having withdrawn from an office acquisition in Oxford, to preserve cash, at the start of the first lockdown Custodian REIT completed on the same office building one year later in a city which is benefiting from the growth in Biotech, driven in part by the university and the focus of this growing sector in the Oxford-Cambridge arc. We have already agreed terms to lease the last remaining space in the building at a new headline rent demonstrating the positive future prospects for the property.

The sustainability credentials of both the building and the location will be evermore important for occupiers and investors. As investment manager we are absolutely committed to the Company's ambitious goals in relation to ESG and believe the real estate sector should be a leader in this field.

ESG has become an imperative for many investors. Commercial real estate is a significant contributor to national emissions, so we believe an emphasis on how we can improve the "E" is particularly relevant for real estate. In this regard we are striving to beat the Company's target to improve the Energy Performance Certificates ("EPC") of the portfolio. We expect to eradicate all EPC's of "F" and "G" ahead of the target set of end of 2022 and all EPC's of "E" before 2025. We are well advanced with this project with plans in place for all the "F" and "G" EPCs and 30% of the "E" EPCs.

Energy performance and emissions are important considerations across all redevelopments and refurbishments in the portfolio as is the importance of "S" (Social) in creating an engaging, appropriate and sustainable (in all senses of the word) built environment. These commitments are demonstrated in the refurbishment of a property in West Bromwich, the details of which are set out in the ESG Committee report. Investing in real estate that meets the ESG requirements of occupiers and legislation will lead to shorter periods of vacancy, higher rents and enhanced values. We have policies, embedded in our strategy, to keep Custodian REIT on target to meet the required standards but we remain focused on delivering returns at the same time. The KPIs the Company has set itself are set out in the ESG Committee report.

Before considering rent collection, which has been a key focus through the year, it is worth reflecting on the continued use of CVAs by tenants to reduce their operating costs. As discussed in the Asset management report CVAs have been the cause of an 1.3% reduction in annual passing rent during the year. While, on the face of it, CVAs are disadvantageous for landlords this is not always the case over a medium-term time horizon. An example of how this can be positive for investors is the CVA of Pizza Hut. The Custodian REIT portfolio contains three Pizza Hut restaurants operating an arguably outdated model. The CVA enabled the Company to gain vacant possession of each property with increasingly competitive bids received to secure the assets from new drive-through operators including fast food and coffee shops and Pizza Hut itself. All three units now have 21st century tenants lined up to take occupation.

Rent collection

As Investment Manager, Custodian Capital invoices and collects rent directly, importantly allowing it to hold conversations promptly with most tenants regarding the payment of rent. This direct contact has proved invaluable, through the COVID-19 pandemic disruption, enabling better outcomes for the Company. Many of these conversations have led to positive asset management outcomes, some of which are discussed in the Asset management report. The financial resilience of the Company and the pragmatic approach of the Manager has enabled the Company to take a longer-term view of rent collection. It was better to acknowledge the challenges faced by certain occupiers and balance their contractual requirement to pay rent and the ability of the Company to fund short-term rent deferrals. If quarterly rent payments could not be secured consensually the Manager sought to allow tenants to pay monthly and, only if this was not achievable, to allow for an element of rent to be deferred. Where possible longer lease commitments were sought in return as part of a lease re-gear. Rent concessions were offered, as a last resort, but amounted to less than 1% of the total contractual rent roll.

91% of rent relating to the year has been collected, net of contractual rent deferrals, or 89% before contractual deferrals, as set out below:

31 Mar Net of contractual rent Before contractual rent 2021 deferrals deferrals GBPm Rental income from investment property (IFRS basis) 38.7 Lease incentives (1.9) Cash rental income expected, before contractual rent 36.8 100% deferrals Contractual rent deferred until subsequent financial (0.9) (3%) years Cash rental income expected, net of contractual rent 35.9 100% deferrals Outstanding rental income (3.1) (9%) (8%) Rental income collected 32.8 91% 89%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -5-

Outstanding rental income remains the subject of discussion with various tenants, and some arrears are potentially at risk of non-recovery due to disruption caused by the recent national lockdown and from CVAs or Administrations.

The Company's doubtful debt provision has increased by GBP2.7m (0.6p per share) from GBP0.3m to GBP3.0m during the year to reflect the risk of failing to collect outstanding and deferred rent. Property portfolio balance

The property portfolio is split between the main commercial property sectors in line with the Company's objective to maintain a suitably balanced investment portfolio. The Company has a relatively low exposure to office and high street retail combined with a relatively high exposure to industrial and to alternative sectors, often referred to as 'other' in property market analysis. The current sector weightings are:

Valuation Weighting Valuation Weighting by income by income Valuation Valuation movement 31 March [22] 31 March movement before including 2021 2020 31 March acquisition costs acquisition costs 31 March GBPm Weighting by Weighting by GBPm GBPm 2020 GBPm value 31 value 31 2021 March 2021 March 2020 Sector Industrial 270.2 41% 257.3 40% 12.0 11.8 49% 46% Retail 99.7 21% 109.7 22% (10.9) (10.9) 18% 20% warehouse Other[23] 84.4 16% 87.4 17% (5.6) (5.7) 15% 16% Office 54.8 12% 52.6 10% (5.8) (6.2) 10% 9% High street 42.8 10% 52.8 11% (9.3) (9.3) 8% 9% retail Total 551.9 100% 559.8 100% (19.6) (20.3) 100% 100%

During the year the different sectors have performed in line with market norms. Industrial and logistics values have strengthened by 4.6% recording high levels of occupancy and continued rental growth. Office values have suffered a 10.4% decrease experiencing an increase in vacancy as occupiers exercised their options to vacate at lease expiry or break, in order to ride out the pandemic. For the second year retail has been the worst hit, although with a greater percentage decline in high street locations of 21.6% compared to out of town retail warehousing decline of 10.8%. This lower decline for out of town is perhaps a reflection of the stock selection in the Custodian REIT portfolio where retail warehouse occupiers are predominantly value retailers and homewares/DIY, many of whom have remained open for trading during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

The 31 March 2020 valuation was reported on the basis of 'material valuation uncertainty' in accordance with RICS valuation standards. This basis did not invalidate the valuation but, in the circumstances, implied that less certainty could be attached to the valuation than otherwise would be the case. However, for 31 March 2021 valuations, no 'material valuation uncertainty' clauses were applied to any asset classes in the Company's property portfolio.

The Company has appointed Savills as valuer to replace Lambert Smith Hampton and to work alongside Knight Frank. We thank Lambert Smith Hampton which has valued the Custodian REIT portfolio since IPO in 2014. From the quarter ending 30 June 2021, Knight Frank and Savills will take responsibility for approximately half of the property portfolio each.

For details of all properties in the portfolio please see custodianreit.com/property/portfolio.

Acquisitions

The Company invested GBP11.4m in three acquisitions during the year described below: - In December 2020 the Company acquired Willow Court for GBP7.86m, a 22,545 sq ft office building on Minns Business

Park, one mile west of Oxford city centre. The property comprises four floors let to RBS, Dehns, Charles Stanley,

Oxentia and the Smith Institute with a weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry of four years

and an aggregate rent of GBP537k per annum, reflecting a net initial yield ("NIY") of 6.41%. - In November 2020 the Company acquired four industrial units on Hilton Business Park, Derby for GBP1.975m, covering an

aggregate 23,250 sq ft. The units are occupied by MP Bio Science, Shakespeare Pharma and Jangala Softplay with a

weighted average unexpired term to first break or expiry of 2.0 years and aggregate passing rent of GBP134k per

annum, reflecting a NIY of 6.39%. - During the year the Company acquired 0.6 acres of land in Nottingham on which it has developed a 2,163 sq ft

drive-through coffee shop with 34 parking spaces, with land and construction costs totalling GBP1.60m. The unit was

pre-let to KBeverage Limited (trading as Starbucks Coffee) on a 20 year lease with no breaks and five yearly upward

only market rent reviews with passing rent of GBP115k pa, reflecting a NIY of 6.67%.

The Company has also invested GBP0.7m of capital expenditure developing a drive through restaurant on an existing retail park holding in Burton upon Trent pre-let to 1 Oak Limited (t/a Starbucks) at an annual rent of GBP55k for a term of 20 years with a break in year 10, which commenced trading in November 2020.

Since the year end the Company acquired an industrial asset in Knowsley for GBP3.5m.

Disposals

Owning the right properties at the right time is a key element of effective property portfolio management, which necessarily involves periodically selling properties to balance the property portfolio. Custodian REIT is not a trading company but identifying opportunities to dispose of assets significantly ahead of valuation or that no longer fit within the Company's investment strategy is important.

The following properties were sold during the year for an aggregate headline consideration of GBP4.4m: - In May 2020 the Company sold a 20,280 sq ft industrial warehouse in Westerham for GBP2.8m, GBP0.5m (23%) ahead of the

31 March 2020 valuation, representing a net initial yield of 4.50%. - In October 2020 the Company sold four high street retail properties at auction in Chester, Scarborough, Bedford and

Llandudno for an aggregate GBP1.6m, in line with the most recent valuations. The properties were originally acquired

within larger portfolios in 2014 and 2015 and were either vacant or let on short-term leases and the disposals

reduced the Company's high street retail sector weighting by income from 11% to 10%.

Since the year end the Company sold a high street retail property at auction in Nottingham for GBP0.7m, in line with the most recent valuation.

Outlook

In March 2020, as the country entered the first lockdown, the pandemic was taking hold. At that stage a marginal but positive NAV total return for the year ahead would have been seen as an exceptional result. 12 months later Custodian REIT has delivered a positive NAV total return, demonstrating the resilience of UK commercial real estate and the power of income to support returns. It also underscores the need to look at real estate investment over the long-term. NAV total return since IPO seven years ago has averaged 6.3% per annum and as we look forward to a post pandemic world the Company is in a good position to continue to deliver positive returns.

In ordinary times rent collection and asset management are rightly taken for granted by shareholders but the importance of the close relationships between manager and tenant and the manager's ability to influence the outcome of negotiations has come to the fore this year. From the outside, it may appear that property fund managers have spent the year chasing rent collection and worrying about the pandemic. From our perspective we are largely experiencing business as usual, managing landlord/tenant relationships and engaging in normal levels of activity in terms of new lettings, extending existing leases, acquiring new assets and selling assets that we do not believe will perform over the medium to long-term. Through the year we have completed 50 separate asset management transactions, each designed to keep the portfolio relevant, to protect value and to support dividends which have always been out key objectives.

The important consideration for the outlook for commercial property is occupier demand. If commercial property remains in use by occupiers, then it has a bright future. As touched on above, occupier demand in the industrial and logistics sector is very strong and forecast to remain so, which is supporting rental growth. We are seeing demand from occupiers on retail parks and in prime town centres but on rebased rents. Offices are likely to continue to be an essential feature of most businesses and we are seeing occupiers look beyond the pandemic to secure appropriate space. The overlay on all this demand will be ESG. As a manager we are committed to achieving the objectives set out in the ESG Committee report. We have an ongoing project to improve the environmental performance of the portfolio when properties are under landlord's control and also when looking at the let portfolio. We understand that our commitment to ESG must mirror our tenants' objectives. Meeting the demands of our tenants will ensure ongoing performance for shareholders.

Richard Shepherd-Cross

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

15 June 2021

Asset management report

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -6-

Our continued focus on asset management during the year including rent reviews, new lettings, lease extensions and the retention of tenants beyond their contractual break clauses resulted in a GBP9.4m valuation increase in the year.

Property portfolio summary

2021 2020 Property portfolio value GBP551.9m GBP559.8m Separate tenancies 265 280 EPRA occupancy rate 91.6% 95.9% Assets 159 161 WAULT 5.0 years 5.3 years NIY 6.6% 6.8% Weighted average EPC rating C (63) C (70)

In what has been a challenging year we have seen that close collaboration with tenants will generate asset management opportunities including lease extensions and re-gears which has seen the Company maintain its weighted average unexpired lease term to first break or expiry ("WAULT") above five years despite the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key asset management initiatives completed during the year include: 1. Completing a 10 year lease with Life Technologies at an industrial unit in Warrington at an annual rent of GBP378k,

with a tenant only break option and open market rent review in year five, increasing valuation by GBP1.6m; 2. Completing a 20-year lease extension with Bannatyne Fitness on a leisure scheme in Perth, extending lease expiry to

August 2046 and incorporating five yearly RPI linked rent reviews, which increased valuation by GBP1.5m; 3. Completing a lease extension without break with DX Networks at a logistics unit in Nuneaton, with lease expiry

moving from March 2022 to March 2032. The March 2022 rent review is expected to result in an increase in the

annual GBP267k passing rent. This lease extension increased valuation by GBP1.4m; 4. Completing a new lease to Nuffield Health at Stoke for a term of 20 years without break, at an annual rent of GBP300k

subject to five yearly CPI-linked rent reviews, increasing valuation by GBP0.9m; 5. Unconditionally exchanging an agreement for lease with MCC Labels in Daventry on a new ten-year lease without break

commencing in Spring 2021 after the current tenant vacates in December 2020, at a rent of GBP295k pa, which increased

valuation by GBP0.8m; 6. Commencing a letting with Nationwide Building Society on a high street retail unit in Shrewsbury for a term of 10

years without break, at an annual rental of GBP100k, increasing valuation by GBP0.6m; 7. Completing a five year reversionary lease with Worthington Armstrong on an industrial unit in Gateshead at an

increased annual rent of GBP285k, increasing valuation by GBP0.4m; 8. Completing a 10 year lease renewal with Silgan Closures at an industrial unit in Doncaster, with tenant break

options in years three and five at an increased annual rent of GBP400k, increasing valuation by GBP0.3m; 9. Completing a 10 year lease renewal with a break in year five to Royal Mail at an industrial unit in Kilmarnock,

maintaining the current passing rent of GBP95k with an open market rent review in year five, increasing valuation by

GBP0.3m; 10. Completing a lease assignment for a car showroom in Stockport from Benham Specialist Cars to the stronger covenant

of Williams Motor Company, and rebasing the annual rent from GBP740k to GBP640k with a fixed uplift to GBP669k in August

2022, increasing valuation by GBP0.3m; 11. Completing a five-year lease extension with DHL on an industrial unit at Speke, Liverpool, subject to a tenant-only

break in year three, maintaining annual passing rent at GBP119k which increased valuation by GBP0.2m; 12. Varying the lease with Elma Electronics at an industrial unit in Bedford to remove the September 2022 break option,

moving lease expiry out to September 2027, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m; 13. Settling an outstanding rent review with Unilin Distribution at a logistics unit in Manchester, securing an uplift

in annual passing rent from GBP220k to GBP254k, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m; 14. Completing an open market rent review with Yodel at a logistics unit in Bellshill, securing an uplift from GBP275k to

GBP310k, increasing valuation by GBP0.2m; 15. Completing lease renewal with Rexel at an industrial unit in Gateshead on a 10 year term with a tenant break option

in year five and open market rent reviews and annual passing rent increasing from GBP50k to GBP55k, increasing

valuation by GBP0.1m; 16. Completing a five-year lease extension with Erskine Murray at an office building in Leicester, extending the lease

expiry from December 2020 to December 2025 at an increased annual rental of GBP72.5k (previously GBP66.5k) which

increased valuation by GBP0.1m; 17. Completing a deed of variation with Urban Outfitters in Southampton to push the October 2021 tenant only break

option back to April 2024, increasing the term certain to 3.5 years, which increased valuation by GBP0.1m; 18. Settling an open market rent review with Synergy Health at an industrial unit in Sheffield, increasing the annual

rent from GBP142k to GBP158k which increased valuation by GBP0.1m; 19. Completing a five year lease extension with Homebase at Leighton Buzzard, maintaining annual passing rent of GBP341k

and moving lease expiry from December 2023 to 2028, increasing valuation by GBP0.1m; 20. Exchanging an agreement for lease with Just for Pets on a retail warehouse unit in Evesham for a term of 10 years

with a break in year six, at an annual rent of GBP95k, with no impact on valuation; 21. Completing a deed of variation to remove the September 2021 break option with Felldale Group at a retail unit in

Chester, extending the lease expiry to September 2026 with no impact on valuation; 22. Completing a lease assignment from JB Global to Oak Furniture Land Group at a retail warehouse unit in Plymouth,

rebasing the passing rent from GBP250k to GBP150k and including mutual break options in years two and four, with no

impact on valuation; 23. Unconditionally exchanging an agreement for lease with MKM in Lincoln on a new 10 year reversionary lease on a

trade counter unit, extending expiry from June 2022 to June 2032 without break and maintaining annual passing rent

at GBP192k with 12 months' rent free, with no impact on valuation; 24. Re-gearing with The Works in Portsmouth which removed a tenant only break option in October 2021, extending the

term certain to October 2026, with no impact on valuation; 25. Completing a lease renewal with The White Company in Nottingham for a five year lease with 2.5 year tenant only

break option at a reduced annual rent of GBP65k, with the property disposed of since the year end at valuation; 26. Completing a short-term turnover-based lease with mutual breaks to retain Game in Portsmouth following expiry of

its existing lease whilst we re-market the premises, with no impact on valuation; 27. Completing a five-year lease renewal with Sports Direct on a retail park in Weymouth at a rebased annual rent of

GBP90k (previously GBP118k), subject to a 5% turnover top-up clause and featuring rolling mutual break options after 36

months, with no impact on valuation; 28. Commencing the letting of a newly developed drive-through coffee restaurant in Burton upon Trent let to 1 Oak (t/a

Starbucks) on a 20 year lease subject to a tenant break option in year 10, at an annual rent of GBP55k with

five-yearly RPI-linked rent reviews; 29. Exchanging an agreement for lease with Tim Hortons Fast Food Restaurants on a drive-through restaurant in Perth

(formerly a Frankie & Benny's) at an annual rent of GBP90k for a term of 15 years, with a tenant only break option in

year 10, with no impact on valuation; 30. Completing a five year lease renewal with Reiss on a high street retail unit in Guildford at an annual rent of

GBP170k, which reduced Reiss' footprint to allow access to the unused upper floors for potential residential

conversion, with no impact on valuation; and 31. Completing a five year lease to Oak Furniture Land Group in Carlisle with annual tenant break options and landlord

break options in years two and four, at an annual rent of GBP100k, with no impact on valuation. Although these positive asset management outcomes have been tempered by the impact of the following business failures, which have resulted in GBP1,346k (3.3% of rent roll) of lost annual contractual rent since 31 March 2020, in most cases we have subsequently seen positive letting activity:

Lost annual contractual rent Location Tenant Sector GBP000 Event Activity following business failure Tenant vacated and in Comprehensive building West Bromwich Office Team Industrial 280 liquidation refurbishment underway, with unit being remarketed CVA - tenant remains in occupation rent free whilst Grantham and Retail units are remarketed Evesham Poundstretcher warehouse 221 Agreement for lease with new tenant exchanged for Evesham site CVA - rent reduced to 25% in 2020 and 70% in 2021 Portishead Travelodge Hotel 167 Lease assigned to AGO Hotels at above the CVA rent CVA - base rent reduced by an

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -7-

average of 66% of passing rent Leicester, plus an 8% of turnover top-up Leicester and Watford sites under Watford and Pizza Hut Restaurant 155 offer to national drive-through Crewe chains. Crewe unit is being marketed Pre-pack Administration - Oak Carlisle and JB Global (t/a Retail Furniture Land now occupying Oak Furniture warehouse 140 under licence at a lower rent Leases assigned to new Oak Plymouth Land) Furniture Land trading company on rebased rents CVA - rent reduced to 0% for 12 Perth* The Restaurant Restaurant 100 months before closure Group Now let to Tim Hortons Restaurants CVA - rent reduced by 25% for Lincoln Total Fitness Other 95 three years Tenant remains in occupation at CVA rent Edinburgh High Tenant vacated and in Shrewsbury Woollen Mill street 93 Administration retail Unit vacant and being marketed Tenant in liquidation Gateshead Human Office Industrial 32 Unit vacant and being marketed High Pre-pack Administration Lease assigned to Ask Italian Shrewsbury Azzuri street 24 Restaurant at a reduced rent retail Torquay Las Iguanas Restaurant 20 In Administration Tenant remains in occupation under licence at a lower rent High Unit vacant and being marketed Shrewsbury Paperchase street 19 Tenant in Administration retail 1,346

Tenant business failures have contributed to occupancy levels decreasing to 91.6% from 95.9% at 31 March 2020, but letting activity is increasing across most sectors. We have a strong pipeline of potential new tenants and since the year end have completed: - A new five year letting to Green Retreats at a recently refurbished industrial unit in Farnborough with annual rent

of GBP185k; - A new 10 year letting to Just for Pets at a retail warehouse unit in Evesham with an annual rent of GBP95k; - A new 10 year letting to Dehns on the ground floor suite of an office building in Oxford with an annual rent of

GBP81k; and - A new 10 year letting to Spa Medica on the ground floor suite of an office building in Leicester with an annual

rent of GBP80k.

In aggregate these lettings increased occupancy by 1.0%. We expect occupancy levels across the portfolio to continue to recover over the next 3-6 months as we complete more new lettings, unless there were to be further significant tenant failures. Property portfolio risk

We have managed the property portfolio's income expiry profile through successful asset management activities with only 53% of aggregate income expiring within five years from 31 March 2021 (2020: 51%). Short-term income at risk is a relatively low proportion of the property portfolio's income, with only 31% expiring in the next three years (2020: 32%) and our experience suggests that even in the current uncertain climate, the majority of tenants do not exit at break or expiry.

31 March 31 March 2021 2020 Aggregate income expiry 0-1 years 11% 9% 1-3 years 20% 23% 3-5 years 22% 19% 5-10 years 34% 37% 10+ years 13% 12% 100% 100%

Outlook

Looking forward, we maintain a positive outlook with many of the asset management initiatives currently under way expected to come to fruition over the next 6-12 months which should see new tenants secured, leases extended and new investment into existing assets improving their environmental credentials and realising their full potential.

Alex Nix

Assistant Investment Manager

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

15 June 2021

ESG Committee report

The ESG Committee ("the Committee") was constituted on 1 April 2021. Its key responsibilities are: - To monitor and report on the Company's performance against its environmental KPIs and ensure the Investment Manager

is managing its property portfolio in line with the ESG policy; - To ensure the Company complies with its external reporting requirements and obligations on ESG matters such as

GRESB, EPRA, TCFD, SECR and adopts sector best practice where appropriate; - To assess, at least annually, the fees and scope of engagement of the Company's environmental consultants; and - To assess whether the Company is obtaining a suitable level of social outcomes for its tenants, other stakeholders

and the communities in which it operates.

The Company is committed to delivering its strategic objectives in an ethical and responsible manner and meeting its corporate responsibilities towards society, human rights and the environment. The Board acknowledges its responsibility to society is broader than simply generating financial returns for shareholders. The Company's approach to ESG matters addresses the importance of these issues in the day-to-day running of the business, as detailed below.

ESG policy

Environmental - we want our properties to minimise their impact on the local and wider environment. The Investment Manager carefully considers the environmental performance of our properties, both before we acquire them, as well as during our period of management. Sites are visited on a regular basis by the Investment Manager and any obvious environmental issues are reported.

Social - Custodian REIT strives to manage and develop buildings which are comfortable, safe and high-quality spaces. As such, our aim is that the safety and well-being of occupants of our buildings is maximised. We have implemented a portfolio approach to well-being which encourages engagement with tenants, ensures maximum building safety and optimises comfort and quality of occupancy.

Governance - high standards of corporate governance and disclosure are essential to ensuring the effective operation of the Company and instilling confidence amongst our stakeholders. We aim to continually improve our levels of governance and disclosure to achieve industry best practice.

The Committee encourages the Investment Manager to act responsibly in the areas it can influence as a landlord, for example by working with tenants to improve the environmental performance of the Company's properties and minimise their impact on climate change. The Committee believes that following this strategy will ultimately be to the benefit of shareholders through enhanced rent and asset values.

The Company's environmental policy commits the Company to: - Seek to reduce pollution and comply with all relevant environmental legislation; - Gather and analyse data on the environmental performance of our properties; and - Set targets for the environmental performance of our properties and monitor achievements as a commitment to

continuous improvement.

Environmental key performance indicators

During the year with the assistance of Carbon Intelligence, specialist environmental consultants, the Company set target environmental key performance indicators ("KPIs") to provide a strategic way to measure its success towards achieving its environmental objectives and ensure the Investment Manager is embedding key ESG principles. These environmental KPIs cover our main areas of environmental impact including energy efficiency, greenhouse emissions, water, waste and tenant engagement.

These KPIs help the Company to monitor our ESG progress and directly support climate risk mitigation and capture some ESG opportunities from the transition to a low-carbon economy. As we progress our climate-related risk identification and management, we aim to identify and implement further climate-related metrics that can more clearly define the impact of climate-related risks and opportunities on our business. ESG reporting frameworks, including GRESB, require businesses to disclose the KPIs which contribute towards benchmark scoring and potentially influence investor decisions.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -8-

The Company's qualitative and quantitative environmental targets, measured via the KPIs, cover four 'boundaries' and are set out below:

Boundary KPI Reduce total portfolio absolute emissions by 30% by 2025 Whole portfolio All 'D' EPC ratings to be removed or improved by 2027, all 'E' EPC ratings to be removed or improved boundary by 2025 and all 'F' and 'G' EPC ratings to be removed or improved by 31 March 2022 Reduce absolute energy consumption of the property portfolio by 15% against a 2019 baseline by 2025 Switch all landlord-controlled sites to 100% renewables by 2025 Switch all landlord-controlled sites to green gas by 2025 Landlord controlled Install EV charging points across 100% of the Company's retail warehouse assets by 2025 and boundary investigate onsite renewables on one asset by 2025 Zero waste to landfill from landlord-controlled waste by 2022 Reduce landlord-controlled water consumption by 50% by 2025 Engage with occupiers during lease negotiations to incorporate sustainability clauses into new leases Tenant boundary Engage with tenants on quarterly basis on ESG issues Achieve EPRA Gold Standard for the year ended 31 March 2021 Development boundary Report to TCFD by 2021 Incorporate ESG factors into all investment due diligence undertaken

These KPIs were formulated during the year ended 31 March 2021. The Company intends to report on progress against each measure in subsequent financial years.

To help this assessment of progress against KPIs a central data management system, hosted by the Company's environment consultants, has been established to provide a robust data collation and validation process. This data management system is being used to identify tenant engagement and asset optimisation opportunities and facilitates the communication of environmental performance data to various stakeholders.

Investment decisions

Investment decisions will play a key role in achieving the Company's environmental KPIs. The Company undertakes an environmental assessment on vacated assets and during the acquisition due diligence process, rating assets or tenants against a number of ESG factors which form part of the Investment Committee decision making process. This process also helps the Investment Manager evaluate the potential environmental risks and opportunities associated with an asset and the impact on the achievement of the KPIs.

During the year the Company amended its procurement policy for property services to include an assessment of new suppliers on their specification and use of sustainable and energy efficient materials, systems, equipment, onsite operating practices and performance evaluation/incentives put in place for direct external suppliers and/or service providers to employ sustainable processes in day-to-day work.

Current initiatives

To achieve the Company's environmental objectives and targets, the Investment Manager seeks to achieve the following initiatives:

Energy consumption & management - Comply with all applicable, relevant energy-related legislation and other requirements; - Monitor energy consumption across our properties and tenant consumption, where possible; - Undertake thorough environmental due diligence including obtaining an EPC for all new property acquisitions; - Identify and, where possible, upgrade high energy-consuming properties within our property portfolio assets to

achieve higher energy efficiency levels and improved EPC ratings; - Review our energy objectives and targets on an annual basis; - Promote energy efficiency and management to our tenants; and - Where possible, build in green lease[24] clauses into our tenant leases.

Building materials - When we have the opportunity to develop new property or refurbish current assets, we commit to reviewing building

materials which have a lower environmental impact and to select these materials, if appropriate; and - Select greener building materials, in line with our vision to increase the sustainability certifications of our

property portfolio.

GHG emissions and management - Quantify our Scope 1 and 2 (landlord controlled) emissions on an annual basis in line with reporting requirements; - Gather tenant energy consumption data, where possible, to quantify our properties' emissions; - Comply with, and make representations to, industry standard ESG frameworks including the EPRA Annual Sustainability

Report and GRESB; and - Continue to expand our carbon reporting in line with industry expectations and relevant legislation.

Further information on our GHG emissions is set out within our Streamlined Energy and Carbon Report (SECR) in the Directors' report.

Waste management - Monitor waste levels across our properties and monitor tenant consumption, where possible; - Implement landfill diversion waste streams such as recycling in our properties, where possible; and - Promote waste management to our tenants.

Water consumption and management - Monitor water consumption across our properties and monitor tenant consumption, where possible; - Identify and implement water reduction technologies and opportunities within our property portfolio, where

possible; and - Promote water management to our tenants.

Climate change adaptation and resilience - Through our risk management processes, identify climate-related risks, both physical and financial; - Perform environmental risk assessments of our property portfolio on an on-going basis; and - Design mitigation and management strategies for climate and environmental risks.

Biodiversity

In the circumstances where we are developing new assets, the biodiversity of the development area will be considered and maintained to the highest level possible.

Asset level safety, health and well-being

We wish to manage and develop buildings which are comfortable, safe and high-quality spaces. As such, our aim is that the safety and well-being of the occupants of our buildings is maximised. We will implement a property portfolio approach to well-being which encourages engagement with tenants, ensures maximum building safety and optimises the comfort and quality of occupancy.

Stakeholder engagement

We engage regularly with the following internal and external stakeholders on environmental and social matters: - Board - the Board meets at least quarterly and monitors ESG performance and progress towards our objectives; - Investment Manager - as part of the Investment Manager's training and staff roles and responsibilities, ESG

progress is discussed and embedded across the work it does; - Managing agents - we receive quarterly reports on our asset performance and engage directly on property portfolio

optimisation; and - Tenants - we attempt to engage with tenants on a quarterly basis both to understand consumption trends and data and

understand where we can upgrade and optimise buildings for tenant well-being and environmental impact reductions.

To monitor energy consumption across the property portfolio, as well as identify opportunities to make energy reductions, the Company has engaged with Carbon Intelligence to provide strategic advice on the process. This collaboration promotes the ethos of investing responsibly and has ensured statutory compliance with the Energy Savings Opportunity Scheme (ESOS) Regulations 2014 and The Companies (Director's report) and Limited Liability Partnerships (Energy and Carbon Report) Regulations 2018, and has facilitated inclusion of EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations in the Annual Report.

Case study - West Bromwich

As part of a comprehensive refurbishment of Units 1-7 Hawthorns Business Park, West Bromwich, significant investment is being made to improve the ESG credentials of the asset. This additional investment will significantly reduce the use in carbon for operation when assessed against competing buildings in the local market.

On completion, the refurbished property will be served by six EV charging points to promote and support the use of electric vehicles. These installations support all forms of electric vehicles currently on the market and will be an attractive proposition to any future tenant.

In addition, Custodian REIT is making an investment of circa GBP85k to provide solar photovoltaic (PV) coverage to over 700 sq m of the roof area. This renewable energy is anticipated to offset circa 116 tonnes of carbon in Year 1, meaning the anticipated payback on investment is 3.5 years. As well as aiding tenants in their reduction of carbon usage, the Company is able to offer future tenants a reduction in their utility costs by selling generated energy directly to the tenant rather than directing to the central network. The panels are self-cleaning and offer a 20 year guarantee.

A further investment of circa GBP50k is being made to install air source heat pumps to provide heating and hot water. This installation will see a saving of nearly GBP2k a year in running costs and a reduction in carbon use of around 12k kg a year in comparison to traditional gas boilers. As part of this investment new energy efficient radiators are also being installed. Warehouse and office lighting is being replaced with new LED fittings including passive infrared sensors to reduce operational use.

Pre-refurbishment, the EPC rating for the property was C (69) and it is projected that a high B will be achieved on completion of the refurbishment.

It is anticipated that the ERV of the property on completion of the works will increase from GBP280k pa (GBP4.80 per sq ft) to circa GBP350k pa (GBP6.00 per sq ft). Once re-let it is estimated that the uplift in property valuation will be well in excess of the capital outlay for refurbishment.

EPC ratings

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -9-

During the year the Company has updated EPCs at 63 units across 43 properties covering 983k sq ft for properties where existing EPCs had expired or where works had been completed. For updated EPCs, there was an aggregate decrease in rating of 37 'energy performance asset rating points[25]'. Some of the properties showing an improvement are detailed below: - Burton upon Trent - a new Starbucks drive through restaurant was built on the site of a former tool hire centre,

improving the EPC score from D (99) to B (43) - Daventry - a significant refurbishment of this industrial property was carried out during the year, improving the

EPC score from C (52) to B (46) - Glasgow West George Street - a refurbishment of these offices improved the EPC score from E (62) to B (34) Climate-related risks and opportunities

Climate change poses a number of physical risks to our property portfolio, for example those caused by the increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events. The Committee also recognises there are a number of transition-related risks, including economic, technology or regulatory challenges related to moving to a greener economy which it needs to consider. But climate change also provides opportunities to invest in alternative asset classes or to provide tenants with additional services.

The Company has commenced work to identify and understand our climate-related risks and opportunities alongside our work on our wider ESG ambitions and metrics. Below we have outlined our first year of disclosures aligned to the recommendations of Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures ("TCFD"). We are working together with our sustainability partner, Carbon Intelligence, to continue to refine our TCFD programme over the next financial year.

Governance

The Board is ultimately responsible to stakeholders for the Company's activities and for oversight of our climate-related risks and opportunities. Specifically, the ESG Committee is the Board-level governance body responsible for reviewing our identified climate-related risks alongside our ESG strategy.

The Investment Manager maintains the Company's risk management framework and risk register, which means our ESG objectives are embedded into the way the Company conducts and manages the business and the property portfolio day to day.

Risk management

This year, the Company conducted a risk identification and materiality assessment to determine our climate-related impacts, identifying the following climate-related risks and opportunities as material to the business:

Climate-related risks: Climate-related opportunities: Physical risks - Exposure to new asset classes for potential investment - Asset damage from storms and flooding - Global temperature increases reducing the appeal of less - Shifting tenant preferences may create new demand for energy-efficient assets new or existing products/ services - Insufficient electricity supply to maintain tenant - Opportunities to expand low-carbon buildings and operations due to inadequate infrastructure low-carbon landlord services - Shifting tenant preferences to diversify sectors and asset types Transition risks - Reducing emissions footprint of buildings for tenants - Reduced attractiveness of the portfolio due to changing tenant preferences - Changing insurance products, pricing and availability - Investor divestment or activism due to changing ESG expectations - Sector stigmatisation due to high emissions - Unsuccessful investment in new technology

To account for the long-term nature of climate change three time horizons were used within the assessment: - Short-term (0-3 years); - Medium-term (3-12 years); and - Long-term (12-20 years).

This period differs from the longer-term viability assessment of three years, as the outputs of our climate-related materiality assessment will be reviewed and built upon over time in order to effectively embed identified risks into our risk management framework.

Strategy

In line with the TCFD recommendations, the next phase of implementing TCFD will be to conduct climate scenario analysis, to improve our understanding of the specific impacts of climate change on the Company. Scenario analysis will increase our understanding of our business and portfolio resilience under different climate scenarios including best and worst-case scenarios. This will ensure we are able to comprehensively assess and build upon the existing risk management processes and controls to further mitigate our climate risks.

Approval

This report was approved by the Committee and signed on its behalf by:

Hazel Adam

Chair of the ESG Committee

15 June 2021

Financial review

The Company has faced its most challenging year since IPO in 2014 due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on rent collection rates, occupancy and property portfolio valuations but its financial performance has been robust, allowing dividends of 5.0p per share to be declared for the year, fully covered by net cash receipts and 112.7% covered by EPRA earnings.

A summary of the Company's financial performance for the year is shown below:

Year ended 31 Mar 2021 Year ended 31 Mar 2020 Financial summary GBP000 GBP000 Revenue 39,578 40,903 Expenses and net finance costs (15,904) (12,230) EPRA profits 23,674 28,673 Net loss on investment property (19,925) (26,550) Profit before tax 3,749 2,123 EPRA EPS (p) 5.6 7.0 Dividend cover 112.7% 104.4% OCR excluding direct property costs 1.12% 1.12% Borrowings Net gearing 24.9% 22.4% Weighted average debt maturity 7.4 years 7.8 years Weighted average cost of debt 3.0% 3.0%

The Company's rent roll has decreased by 5.0% from GBP40,749k at 31 March 2020 to GBP38,692k at 31 March 2021, which resulted in IFRS revenue decreasing by 3.2% from GBP40,903k to GBP39,578k.

This decrease in contractual rent was due to tenants exiting at contractual lease break or expiry (2.6%) and cessation of rents through Company Voluntary Arrangements ("CVAs") and Administrations (3.2%), partially offset by net property acquisitions (0.8%). Helpfully, rental increases in the industrial sector offset rental decreases seen in other sectors, demonstrating the robust nature of the Company's diverse property portfolio.

EPRA earnings per share decreased to 5.6p (2020: 7.0p) due primarily to this decrease in revenue, a GBP2.7m increase in the doubtful debt provision reflecting our prudent assumptions regarding the recovery of overdue and deferred contractual rents, GBP0.6m of irrecoverable debts due to tenant failure and the concession of GBP0.25m of contractual rent to support tenants most severely impacted by government restrictions.

Dividends

The Board acknowledges the importance of income for shareholders and during the year its objective was to pay dividends on a sustainable basis at a rate which was fully covered by net rental receipts and does not inhibit the flexibility of the Company's investment strategy.

The Company paid dividends totalling 4.9125p per share during the year, comprising the fourth interim dividend of 1.6625p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2020 and interim dividends of 0.95p, 1.05p and 1.25p per share relating to the year ended 31 March 2021.

The Company paid a fourth interim dividend of 1.25p per share for the quarter ended 31 March 2021 on 28 May 2021 totalling GBP5.3m, and has approved a fifth interim dividend per share of 0.5p totalling GBP2.1m resulting in a total dividend relating to the year of 5.0p per share (2020: 6.65p), totalling GBP21.0m (2020: GBP27.5m). Dividends relating to the year ended 31 March 2021 were 112.7% covered by net recurring income of GBP23.7m, as calculated in Note 21.

Cost control

Despite the operational disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, increasingly onerous compliance requirements and additional expenditure in ensuring the Company's environmental impact is minimised, the Investment Manager's focus on cost control and the Company's competitive management fee structure meant that OCR (excluding direct property costs) was maintained at 1.12% for the year. Although governance related expenditure is likely to continue to increase we believe the economies of scale provided by the Company's relatively fixed cost base and fee structure will mean that further growth will allow ongoing charges to be kept proportionately low.

Key performance indicators

The Board reviews the Company's quarterly performance against a number of key measures: - NAV per share total return - reflects both the NAV growth of the Company and dividends payable to shareholders.

The Board regards this as the best overall measure of value delivered to shareholders. The Board assesses NAV per

share total return over various time periods and compares the Company's returns to those of its peer group of

listed, closed-ended property investment funds; - NAV per share, share price and market capitalisation - reflect various measures of shareholder value at a point in

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -10-

time; - Share price total return - reflects the movement in share price and dividends payable to shareholders; - EPS and EPRA EPS - reflect the Company's ability to generate recurring earnings from the property portfolio which

underpin dividends; - Dividends per share and dividend cover - to provide an attractive, sustainable level of income to shareholders,

fully covered from net rental income. The Board reviews target dividends in conjunction with detailed financial

forecasts to ensure that target dividends are being met and are sustainable; - Target dividend per share - an expectation of the Company's ability to deliver an income stream to shareholders for

the forthcoming year; - Premium or discount of the share price to NAV - the Board closely monitors the premium or discount of the share

price to the NAV and believes a key driver of this is the Company's long-term investment performance. However,

there can be short-term volatility in the premium or discount and the Board therefore seeks limited authority at

each AGM to issue or buy back shares with a view to trying to manage this volatility; - Net gearing - measures the Company's borrowings as a proportion of its investment property, balancing the

additional returns available from utilising debt with the need to effectively manage risk; - OCR - measures the annual running costs of the Company and indicates the Board's ability to operate the Company

efficiently, keeping costs low to maximise earnings from which to pay fully covered dividends; - EPRA vacancy rate - the Board reviews the level of property voids within the Company's property portfolio on a

quarterly basis and compares this to its peer group average; and - Weighted average EPC rating - measures the overall environmental performance of the Company's property portfolio

The Board considers the key performance measures over various time periods and against similar funds. A record of these measures is disclosed in the Financial highlights and performance summary, the Chairman's statement and the Investment Manager's report.

EPRA performance measures

EPRA Best Practice Recommendations have been disclosed to facilitate comparison with the Company's peers through consistent reporting of key real estate specific performance measures.

2021 2020 Change EPRA EPS (p) 5.6 7.0 (20.0%) EPRA Net Tangible Assets ("NTA") per share (p) 97.6 101.6 (3.9%) EPRA net initial yield ("NIY") 6.0% 6.2% (0.2%) EPRA 'topped up' NIY 6.4% 6.6% (0.2%) EPRA vacancy rate 8.4% 4.1% 4.3% EPRA cost ratio (including direct vacancy costs) 26.1% 16.6% 9.5% EPRA cost ratio (excluding direct vacancy costs) 23.9% 14.5% 9.4% EPRA capital expenditure (GBPm) 14.5 27.5 (47.3%) EPRA like-for-like rental growth (GBPm) 37.5 40.0 (6.3%) - EPRA EPS - a key measure of the Company's underlying operating results and an indication of the extent to which

current dividend payments are supported by earnings - EPRA NAV per share metrics - make adjustments to the NAV per the IFRS financial statements to provide stakeholders

with the most relevant information on the fair value of the assets and liabilities of a real estate investment

company, under different scenarios. EPRA Net Tangible Assets - assumes that entities buy and sell assets, thereby

crystallising certain levels of unavoidable deferred tax; - EPRA NIY and 'topped up' NIY - alternative measures of property portfolio valuation based on cash passing rents at

the reporting date and once lease incentive periods have expired, net of ongoing property costs; - EPRA cost ratios - alternative measures of ongoing charges based on expenses, excluding operating expenses of

rental property recharged to tenants, but including increases in the doubtful debt provision, compared to gross

rental income; - EPRA capital expenditure - capital expenditure incurred on the Company's property portfolio during the year; - EPRA like-for-like rental growth - a measure of rental growth of the property portfolio by sector, excluding

acquisitions and disposals; and - EPRA Sustainability Best Practice Recommendations - environmental performance measures focusing on emissions and

resource consumption which create transparency to potential investors by enabling a comparison against peers and

set a direction towards improving the integration of ESG into the management of the Company's property portfolio.

Debt financing

Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic we have maintained a regular dialogue with our lenders, proactively reporting on rent collection and discussing individual asset performance on a timely basis. These positive actions have reinforced the excellent relationships we have built with our lenders.

The Company operates with a conservative level of net gearing, with target borrowings over the medium-term of 25% of the aggregate market value of all properties at the time of drawdown. The Company's net gearing increased from 22.4% LTV last year to 24.9% at the year end due to GBP11.4m of acquisitions made during the year and a GBP19.6m decrease in the property portfolio valuation.

The Company has the following facilities available: - A GBP35m revolving credit facility ("RCF") with Lloyds Bank plc ("Lloyds") with interest of between 1.5% and 1.8%

above three-month LIBOR, determined by reference to the prevailing LTV ratio of a discrete security pool of assets,

and expiring on 17 September 2022. The RCF limit can be increased to GBP50m with Lloyds' consent; - A GBP20m term loan facility with Scottish Widows Limited ("SWIP") repayable in August 2025, with fixed annual

interest of 3.935%; - A GBP45m term loan facility with SWIP repayable in June 2028, with fixed annual interest of 2.987%; and - A GBP50m term loan facility with Aviva Real Estate Investors ("Aviva") comprising: - A GBP35m tranche repayable on 6 April 2032, with fixed annual interest of 3.02%; and - A GBP15m tranche repayable on 3 November 2032 with fixed annual interest of 3.26%.

Each facility has a discrete security pool, comprising a number of the Company's individual properties, over which the relevant lender has security and the following covenants: - The maximum LTV of each discrete security pool is between 45% and 50%, with an overarching covenant on the

Company's property portfolio of a maximum 35% LTV; and - Historical interest cover, requiring net rental receipts from each discrete security pool, over the preceding three

months, to exceed 250% of the facility's quarterly interest liability.

The Company has GBP165.0m (30% of the property portfolio) of unencumbered assets which could be charged to the security pools to enhance the LTV on the individual loans. During the year the Company charged five unencumbered properties valued at GBP21.1m to add additional headroom to certain facilities.

In the expectation that interest cover covenants on some individual loans could have come under short-term pressure due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions, the Company obtained waivers of interest cover covenants until 31 March 2021. These waivers were not utilised and the Company complied with all loan covenants during the year.

The weighted average cost of the Company's agreed debt facilities at 31 March 2021 was 3.0% (2020: 3.0%) with a Weighted Average Maturity ("WAM") of 7.4 years (2020: 7.8 years) and 82% (2020: 77%) of the Company's drawn debt facilities are now at fixed rates. This high proportion of fixed rate debt significantly mitigates long-term interest rate risk for the Company and provides shareholders with a beneficial margin between the fixed cost of debt and income returns from the property portfolio.

LIBOR, the London Inter Bank Offer Rate interest rate benchmark used for setting the interest rate charged on the Company's RCF facility is expected to be discontinued after the end of 2021. In its place, a replacement 'risk free' rate, the Sterling Overnight Index Average ("SONIA") will generally be used. We are working with Lloyds to prepare for a smooth transition in preparation for the cessation of LIBOR and do not expect the transition to have a material impact on the interest rate on the RCF. We expect to complete this process during the year ending 31 March 2022.

Outlook

The Company's business model has remained resilient during the year. Although we took pre-emptive action at the beginning of the pandemic to arrange debt covenant waivers, these waivers were not utilised and the Company's lenders remain supportive of our ambition for continued growth. We have a scalable cost structure and flexible capital structure to be on the front foot when opportunities present themselves to raise new equity and exploit acquisition opportunities.

Ed Moore

Finance Director

for and on behalf of Custodian Capital Limited

Investment Manager

15 June 2021

Property portfolio

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Final Results -11-

Industrial

Tenant Location % portfolio income Menzies Distribution Various 3.8% H&M Winsford 1.5% JTF Wholesale Warrington 1.4% Teleperformance Ashby-de-la-Zouch 1.3% ATL Transport Burton upon Trent 1.2% Restore Salford 1.1% Daher Aerospace Hilton 0.9% Revlon International Stone 0.9% Next Eurocentral 0.9% Life Technologies Warrington 0.9% ICT Express Tamworth 0.8% Silgan Closures Doncaster 0.8% Yesss Electrical Normanton 0.8% Turpin Distribution Services Biggleswade 0.8% Royal Mail Group Coventry/Kilmarnock 0.8% Yodel Bellshill 0.7% HellermannTyton Cannock 0.7% Massmould Milton Keynes 0.7% Sherwin Williams Plymouth 0.7% Worthington Armstrong Gateshead - Team Valley 0.6% DX Nuneaton 0.6% Saint-Gobain Milton Keynes 0.6% Superdrug Avonmouth 0.6% Unilin Distribution Manchester 0.6% Heywood Williams Components Bedford 0.6% BSS Group Bristol 0.6% Elma Electronics Bedford 0.5% Ichor Systems Hamilton 0.5% Morrison Utility Services Stevenage 0.5% A Share & Sons (t/a SCS) Livingston 0.5% Sytner Oldbury 0.5% Vertiv Infrastructure Bedford 0.5% DHL Supply Chain Aberdeen 0.5% Interserve Project Services Christchurch 0.5% Semcon Warwick 0.5% Procurri Europe Warrington 0.5% Brenntag Cambuslang 0.5% Dinex Exhausts Warrington 0.4% VP Packaging Kettering 0.4% MTS Logistics Coalville 0.4% West Midlands Ambulance Service Erdington 0.4% Warburton Langley Mill 0.4% Northern Commercials Irlam 0.4% Synergy Health Sheffield Parkway 0.4% Bunzl Castleford 0.3% Powder Systems Liverpool, Speke 0.3% WH Partnership Gateshead 0.3% Arkote Sheffield 0.3% Sealed Air Kettering 0.3% North Warwickshire Borough Council Atherstone 0.3% DHL International Liverpool, Speke 0.3% PHS Huntingdon 0.3% Synertec Warrington 0.3% DHL Global Forwarding (UK) Glasgow 0.2% Acorn Web Offset Normanton 0.2% ITM Power Sheffield 0.2% Tricel Composites Leeds 0.2% Sovereign Air Movement Leeds 0.2% Rapid Vehicle Repairs Kettering 0.2% Boots Gateshead 0.2% MP Bio Science Harrison Court 0.1% Rexel Gateshead 0.1% Equinox Aromas Kettering 0.1% Jangala Softplay Harrison Court 0.1% Nital Training Academy Kettering 0.1% The Human Office Gateshead 0.1% Shakespeare Pharma Harrison Court 0.1% Other smaller tenants Kettering 0.1% VACANT 3.3% 41.4% Office Regus (Maidstone West Malling) West Malling 1.5% First Title (t/a Enact Conveyancing) Leeds 1.5% National Grid Castle Donnington 0.8% Wienerberger Cheadle 0.8% Home Office Sheffield 0.6% Edwards Geldards Derby 0.6% Countryside Properties Leicester 0.5% Lyons Davidson Solihull 0.4% Regus (Leicester Grove Park) Leicester 0.4% Systra Birmingham 0.3% Dehns Oxford 0.3% Oxentia Oxford 0.3% Cognizant Technology Glasgow 0.2% Health & Safety Executive Sheffield 0.2% NatWest Oxford 0.2% Charles Stanley Oxford 0.2% Erskine Murray Leicester 0.2% KWB Property Management Birmingham 0.1% Bell Cornwall Associates Birmingham 0.1% Copeland Wedge Associates Birmingham 0.1% Smith Institute Oxford 0.1% Quantem Consulting Birmingham 0.1% Bradley & Cuthbertson LLP Birmingham 0.1% Safe Deposits Glasgow 0.1% Other smaller tenants Various 0.1% VACANT 1.9% 11.7% Other VW Group Derby/Shrewsbury/Stafford 2.0% Williams Motor Co (Holdings) Stockport 1.5% Total Fitness Health Clubs Lincoln - Total Fitness 0.9% MKM Buildings Supplies Castleford/Lincoln 0.7% Nuffield Health Stoke 0.7% Co-Operative Gillingham 0.6% Bannatyne Fitness Perth 0.5% Pendragon Property York 0.5% Liverpool Community Health NHS Trust Liverpool 0.5% Royalbase Liverpool 0.5% Parkwood Health & Fitness Salisbury 0.5% Pizza Hut* Crewe/Leicester/Watford 0.4% Listers Group Loughborough 0.4% Mecca Bingo Crewe 0.3% Chokdee Bath 0.3% MTOR Gateshead 0.3% Stonegate Pub Co High Wycombe 0.3% Starbucks Coffee Maypole 0.3% TJ Vickers & Sons Shrewsbury 0.3%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 02:16 ET (06:16 GMT)