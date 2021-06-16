

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Blackstone Group Inc. (BX) nears an agreement to acquire office developer Soho China Ltd., Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Soho China could be valued at about $3 billion in a transaction. The developer has a market value of about HK$19.8 billion or $2.55 billion.



The private equity firm could announce a deal as soon as this week.



Talks are in their final stage, but they could still drag on or fall apart, the report said.



