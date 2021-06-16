Anzeige
16.06.2021 | 09:49
DJ Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Consumer Staples TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) 
DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 425.8429 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18215 
CODE: STAW LN 
ISIN: LU0533032347 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU0533032347 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      STAW LN 
Sequence No.:  111509 
EQS News ID:  1208469 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208469&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)

