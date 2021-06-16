DJ Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (MEUS LN) Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core STOXX Europe 600 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 194.8924 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13935931 CODE: MEUS LN ISIN: LU0908500753 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908500753 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MEUS LN Sequence No.: 111522 EQS News ID: 1208482 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208482&application_name=news

