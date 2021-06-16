DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 192.7994 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4793107 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 111564 EQS News ID: 1208525 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208525&application_name=news

