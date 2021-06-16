DJ Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist (LEMB LN) Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2021 / 09:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor iBoxx USD Liquid Emerging Markets Sovereigns UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.7199 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3103500 CODE: LEMB LN ISIN: LU1686830909 =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU1686830909 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LEMB LN Sequence No.: 111569 EQS News ID: 1208530 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208530&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)