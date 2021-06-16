DJ Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 15-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 344.6582 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2021018 CODE: USAU LN ISIN: FR0010296061

