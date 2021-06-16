Integration with Emburse Captio enhances user experiences with more streamlined spend processes, while providing finance managers with real-time visibility into transactions

Emburse, a global leader in expense management and accounts payable automation, announces the Italian launch of Emburse Cards for its Captio expense automation solution.

Emburse has more than 16,000 customers worldwide, and is trusted by more than 9 million users in 120 countries. Emburse's Captio expense automation solution is used across Italy by some of the world's largest and best-known companies including Redbull, Toyota and Volkswagen.

Emburse Cards offers a user-friendly solution for employees to make purchases without requiring out-of-pocket spend. Employees can request prepaid virtual or cards for travel and other business purchases, and have the peace of mind that all purchases will be within the organization's spend policy.

Administrators will gain the ability to instantly create, issue and manage virtual or physical credit cards for employees at all levels. Emburse Cards incorporate granular spending rules in a wide variety of categories, including vendor type, date, and allocation amount. This ensures that the cardholder complies with corporate spending policies at the point of purchase, instead of catching policy violations during the expense approval process.

Upon completion of the transaction, transaction data is automatically transmitted to Captio for user approval. Users will then be able to add additional supporting documentation, such as receipts and expense categorization, drastically reducing the work associated with reconciling traditional payment methods such as traditional business cards, personal cards, or cash.

"Our mission is to humanize work by making expense and payment processes as simple as possible," said Francesco Campana, Sales Director, Italy, at Emburse. "Emburse Cards within our Captio solution enables seamless card issuing and real-time expense capabilities, and I'm delighted that we can now offer this to our Italian customers. Emburse Cards, combined with the ease of use of Captio provides a great experience for the employee, approver, and finance teams alike. This is a major step in making our customers' lives easier."

