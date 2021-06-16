Saudi scientists built the cell's electrode with a hole-transporting molecule called Br-2PACz and not with the commonly used PEDOT:PSS. It helped improve the photovoltaic cell efficiency by around 0.9%.Researchers from the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST), in Saudi Arabia, have fabricated an organic solar cell with an ultra-thin electrode coating that is claimed to raise the efficiency of this kind of PV device by 0.9%. The scientists decided to build the electrode with a hole-transporting molecule called Br-2PACz and not with commonly-used thin films based on PEDOT:PSS, ...

