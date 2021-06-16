Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021
News Alert! Gold, Gold, Gold! - Jeder Schuss ein Treffer!
16.06.2021 | 10:41
NEO Finance AB: CORRECTION: Presentation of NEO Finance, AB at the Nasdaq Vilnius event CEO meets investors 2021

Correnction: sentence in the text of notice Presentation of NEO Finance, AB at
Nasdaq Vilnius CEO meets investors 2021 published on June 3, 2021 has been
changed 

from:

Aleksejus, the head of the administration of NEO Finance, AB, presents the
company's results and perspectives at the annual investor event organized by
Nasdaq Vilnius on June 3, 2020. 

to:

Aleksejus Loskutovas, the head of the administration of NEO Finance, AB,
presents the company's results and perspectives at the annual investor event
organized by Nasdaq Vilnius on June 3, 2021. 

Correction: Text of presentation for Nasdaq Vilnius event CEO meets investors
2021 published on June 3, 2021 has been changed: 

• On page 8, the graph name financial results of "Paskolu klubas", K EUR are
corrected to Financial results of "NEO Finance", K EUR. 

• The 2021 1Q figure from 537 to 735 in this graph is also corrected.

An updated presentation based on these revisions is provided in the attachment.

Correction does not concern the remaining text of notice and the information
indicated in presentation. 



Aleksejus Loskutovas

Head of Administration

Email: aleksejus@neofinance.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1002423
