16.06.2021 / 11:00

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer Name: RIB Software SE Street: Vaihinger Str. 151 Postal code: 70567 City: Stuttgart

Germany Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300TXKMFBJ0ECRO90

2. Reason for notification X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

Termination of Put Option Agreements

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Legal entity: Schneider Electric SE

City of registered office, country: Rueil-Malmaison, France

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Schneider Electric Investment AG



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 10 Jun 2021

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) Total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) Total number of voting rights pursuant to Sec. 41 WpHG New 96.48 % 0.06 % 96.48 % 52091159 Previous notification 96.78 % 9.13 % 96.78 % /

7. Details on total positions

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec. 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN Absolute In % Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) Direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) Indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000A0Z2XN6 0 50255456 0.00 % 96.48 % Total 50255456 96.48 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % 0 0.00 % Total 0 0.00 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 (1) no. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % Put Option 28.04.2021 - 27.04.2024 Physical 33410 0.06 % Total 33410 0.06 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled nor does it control any other undertaking(s) that directly or indirectly hold(s) an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least 5% or more) Total of both (if at least 5% or more) Schneider Electric SE % % % Schneider Electric Industries SAS % % % Schneider Electric Investment AG 96.48 % % 96.48 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

(only in case of attribution of voting rights in accordance with Sec. 34 para. 1 sent. 1 No. 6 WpHG)



Date of general meeting:

Holding total positions after general meeting (6.) after annual general meeting:

Proportion of voting rights Proportion of instruments Total of both % % %

10. Other explanatory remarks:

Put option agreements with 4 shareholders have been terminated. One put option agreement regarding 33410 voting rights remains in place. Those voting rights are attributed to Schneider Electric Investment AG according to Sec. 34 (2) WpHG due to an acting in concert. The put option refers to the same voting rights as attributed to Schneider Electric Investment AG according to Sec. 34 (2) WpHG.

Date

15 Jun 2021

