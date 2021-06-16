Florian Joins Encina to Lead Its European Expansion

Encina Development Group ("Encina"), a company that produces circular chemicals from waste plastics, has appointed Mr. Florian Jardin to the position of European director of business development and product manager.

Encina appointed Florian Jardin to the position of European Director of Business Development and Product Manager.

"We are delighted to welcome Florian to Encina," said David Schwedel, Executive Director of Encina. "Florian's European roots, global experience, and circular supply chain expertise will be greatly appreciated by Encina as we grow our worldwide business and deliver highly-valued circular chemicals to the European marketplace."

"I am passionate about the circular economy and sustainable future," said Florian, "I have incorporated circular practices in my previous career. I see the great potential of Encina's solutions, and this role is a perfect combination of my passion for business and my aspiration to create a more responsible, inclusive, and sustainable world."

Florian is a professional in supply chain management with a passion for sustainability and the reduction of industrial carbon footprint. Previously with DSM, a science-based company, Florian served as the global category manager, responsible for supply chain management of polyesters, monomers, polymers, tolling, and other materials. He has led cross-functional and cross value chain sustainability projects to enable fully renewable and circular product lines, and GHG emissions reductions to reach the company targets. Florian has won three awards at DSM. Before DSM, Florian worked at Novares, a global company in its UK, China, and Monaco offices with progressive supply chain management roles. Florian has served as the Ambassador at One Young World since October 2018, a global forum for young leaders around the UN sustainable development goals.

Florian holds a BA in Purchasing from Université d'Angers and an H.N.D. in Trade and Marketing.

About Encina Development Group

Encina Development Group implements solutions to produce circular chemicals from waste plastics. Encina's basic circular chemical products provide the foundation that helps customers meet their renewable goals and create a pathway to produce circular products across a broad spectrum of goods, from consumer products and packaging to pharmaceuticals, construction, and much more. www.encina.com.

