A bridge crossing the Pò river in San Mauro Torinese, in northern Italy, is set to host a 300m long PV system designed to rely on special mounting structures and full-black modules. The local administration said the bridge was chosen as the rooftops and surfaces available are all located in landscape protection areas adjacent to the town's most important historic building.The Italian municipality of San Mauro Torinese, in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, has launched a tender for the construction of a PV system on the XI Settembre bridge, which was built in 2001 and is one of the town's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...