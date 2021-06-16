Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
News Alert! Gold, Gold, Gold! - Jeder Schuss ein Treffer!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.06.2021 | 11:52
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

TopCasinoBonus.com relaunch in the Dutch iGaming market!

STOCKHOLM, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In October 2021 GIG (Gaming Innovations Group), one of the leaders in the iGaming industry, is planning to launch two Dutch language Online Casino review sites in the Netherlands.

Expectations are high for both TopCasinoBonus.com and CasinoTopsOnline.com to deliver high quality content to players, featuring trustworthy and accurate reviews on Online Casinos, bonuses, and online games.

Both websites will be in line with the new Dutch gambling regulations. Once the Dutch iGaming market has re-opened, players will find reliable top-notch reviews of Online Casinos legally operating in the Netherlands, as well as information on the best Casino bonuses available and tips on how to gamble responsibly and safely.

TopCasinoBonus.com was a successful Dutch website until the market closed in 2017. Now that the Dutch market will open again for online gambling, the website will be relaunched together with a Dutch version of the GiG flagship site CasinoTopsOnline.com in October 2021.

CONTACT:

outreach manager: gustave.seeberg@gig.com

+4526608652

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/topcasinobonus-com/r/topcasinobonus-com-relaunch-in-the-dutch-igaming-market-,c3368469

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.