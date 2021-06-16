Tabula ICAV - Dividend Declaration
London, June 16
[16/06/2021]
Tabula ICAV
Dividend Declaration
Final distribution for the period to 24thJune 2021
Announcement Date: 17/06/2021
Ex Date: 24/06/2021
Record Date: 25/06/2021
Payment Date: 09/07/2021
|Funds
|ISIN Code
|Currency
|Rate
|Tabula European IG Performance Credit UCITS ETF G Distributing Class
|IE00BG0J8L59
|EUR
|0.7985
|Tabula European iTraxx IG Bond UCITS ETF G Distributing Class
|IE00BL6XZW69
|EUR
|0.0748
