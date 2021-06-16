Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange Notice 126/21: Listing of tbd30 AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (127/21)

Correction concerns short name - bold below. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that tbd30 AB (publ), company registration number 559309-8790, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements for SPACs subject to certain conditions being fulfilled before first day of trading. Provided that tbd30 AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can fulfil the aforementioned conditions, first day of trading is expected to be June 24, 2021. The company has 2 000 000 B shares and 100 000 C shares as per today's date. Short Name: TBD30 SPAC A -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares (class A) to be listed: 8,000,000 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0016075246 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 228461 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: SPAC -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO -------------------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 30 Financials ------------------------------------------ Supersector code: 3020 Financial Services ------------------------------------------ When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from June 24 up and including June 28, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 23 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB