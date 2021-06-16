

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transocean Ltd. (RIG) announced Wednesday that the Transocean Barents was awarded a two-well contract in Norway with commencement expected in February 2022. The contract award is approximately 200 days in duration and adds an estimated $60 million in firm contract backlog.



Additionally, the Transocean Norge was awarded a four-well contract plus five one-well options in Norway with commencement expected in March 2022. The contract award is approximately 200 days in duration and adds an estimated $56 million in firm contract backlog.



