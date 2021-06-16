Anzeige
16.06.2021 | 14:20
World Communication Forum Association: WCFA Rebrands, Changes Its Logo

DAVOS, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / New logo of the World Communications Forum Association in Davos was revealed to its members that signifies the Association's ambition to establish an even greater community of professionals. The Global Executive Board of WCFA selected the design proposal of the leading PR company M3 Communications Group, Inc. over numerous creative entries during the WCFA Logo Re-design Contest. The new logo was designed by the professional graphic designers of the company - Yana Georgieva and Tanya Pauncheva.

The contest was opened to all professional organizations and freelance experts from around the world and had three main criteria on which logo proposals were judged. These included professional appearance, accurate depiction of the WCFA mission and the creative use of colour themes. A confidential voting protocol was maintained and all participants' choices remained anonymous.

"We would like to thank all the professionals who entered our logo contest and congratulate the winners on their well-deserved success. The new logo of WCFA will be the symbol of our growth and positive transformation over the last year. We have managed to make gigantic progress in the development of our community and this is just the beginning of the realization of our significant plans for the future of the Association," said the WCFA President Maxim Behar.

Contact:

World Communications Forum Association
Promenade 85, 7270 Davos Platz, Davos, Switzerland
E-mail: mainoffice@wcfaglobal.com
Tel: +359 888 50 31 13
https://www.wcfaglobal.com

SOURCE: World Communication Forum Association



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/651938/WCFA-Rebrands-Changes-Its-Logo

