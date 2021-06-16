Frost & Sullivan's Summit Redefines the Future of Intelligent Mobility through Sustainability

The 2-day virtual summit will highlight the disruptive trends affecting the mobility industry and how automakers can offer value while focusing on innovation-led growth

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global mobility industry is experiencing tectonic shifts. Connectivity, autonomous driving, mobility services (including shared) and electrification have disrupted the entire ecosystem. The ongoing COVID-19 crisis has also accelerated this transformation process. As the "new normal" continues to unfold, the vision of "Innovating to Zero," with zero-emission vehicles, zero waste, zero accidents, zero defects, and zero carbon emissions, will gain momentum.

With this renewed focus on sustainabilty, automakers have prioritized developing transformative, digitally driven business models and value-added services that will create a stronger, more resilient future.

In line with these trends reshaping the mobility landscape, the theme of this year's Frost & Sullivan Intelligent Mobility Summit 2021 is "Innovating to Zero." The two-day online summit, scheduled for July 14-15, 2021, will explore how the mobility industry can reshape the future and create long-term value by "Innovating to Zero," as well as key trends impacting the industry, including skateboard architecture, electrification and connectivity of vehicles.

Featuring curated webinars, insightful panel discussions, and exclusive networking opportunities, this complimentary event brings together Frost & Sullivan's leading mobility experts and industry thought leaders.

Agenda:

Keynote: Transformative Trends Shaping Future of Mobility in Next Decade

Vivek Vaidya , Associate Partner, Mobility Practice, Asia Pacific , Frost & Sullivan

Keynote: Practical and Sustainable Pathways to Carbon Neutrality

Yoshihiro Sawa , President, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd

Keynote: Trends Catching Momentum in 2021

Pierre Loing , Vice-President, Global Product Strategy & Planning, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd.

Keynote: What Can We Look Forward to Beyond 2021?

Yoshifumi Kato , Senior Executive Officer, CTO, Denso Corporation

Keynote: Cross-domain Computing Solutions for Next Decade

Dr. Edwin Liebemann, Senior Managing Officer, Regional President of Cross-Domain Computing Solutions, Japan , Bosch

Theme 1: Skateboard Architecture, Solid-state Battery and Electric Vehicles

Mark Avery , Chief Executive Officer, Bell Resources

, Chief Executive Officer, Adrian Duque , Business Development Manager-eMobility, Asia-Pacific Region, Schneider Electric

, Business Development Manager-eMobility, Asia-Pacific Region, Schneider Electric Isao Sekiguchi , Regional Vice President, Marketing and Sales, Nissan in ASEAN, President of Nissan Thailand, President Director of Nissan Indonesia

Theme 2: In Search of Appropriate Business Models-Connectivity of Vehicles

Yoshinari Shiraishi , Global Sales Director, HERE Technologies

, Global Sales Director, HERE Technologies Vikrama Dhiman , Head of Mobility Products, Gojek

, Head of Mobility Products, Gojek Toshiro Muramatsu , General Manager, Connected Car and Service, Nissan

, General Manager, Connected Car and Service, Nissan Tobias Geber-Jauch , Head of Connected Service, Manufacturing & Automotive, Fujitsu Technology Solutions GmbH

Theme 3: Circular Economy Trends in the Automotive Industry

Niels de Boer , Programme Director, ERI@N

, Programme Director, ERI@N Chew Men Leong , President/Head, Urban Solutions, ST Engineering

, President/Head, Urban Solutions, ST Engineering Benjamin Wilson , Senior Product Manager, HERE Technologies

Regional Session: In What Form will Electrification Take Off in SE Asia?

Abhijit Sengupta , Director and Head of Business, India , SAARC Region & Southeast Asia , HERE Technologies

, Director and Head of Business, , SAARC Region & , HERE Technologies Dato Madani Sahari , CEO, Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute

, CEO, Malaysia Automotive Robotics and IoT Institute Krit Vichaiwatanapanich , CoFounder & CEO, HaupCar

, CoFounder & CEO, HaupCar Zuo Chen , Marketing & Product Strategy Director, MG Sales ( Thailand ) Co., Ltd

Theme 4: Transition from L2.5 to L5 Autonomy

Pras Ganesh , Executive Vice President, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Program Director, Asia-Pacific Region, Toyota Mobility Foundation

, Executive Vice President, Toyota Daihatsu Engineering & Manufacturing Co., Ltd., Program Director, Asia-Pacific Region, Toyota Mobility Foundation Dr. Irene Feige , Head of Circular Initiative, BMW Group

, Head of Circular Initiative, BMW Group Akihiro Inatsugi , Director, Corporate Sustainability Division, Bridgestone Corporation

Theme 5: Developments in Electric 2W Industry in Asia

Julian Legazpi , Chief Commercial Officer, Scorpio Electric

, Chief Commercial Officer, Scorpio Electric Kirk James , Chief Marketing Officer, Gogoro

, Chief Marketing Officer, Gogoro · Luca Martin , Chief Executive Officer, KTM ASIA

Theme 6: Developments in Commercial Vehicles by 2025

Kirk Mitchell , Vice President, Corporate Development Asia-Pacific, HERE Technologies

, Vice President, Corporate Development Asia-Pacific, HERE Technologies Benjamin Eule , Director Global Marketing, Head of Sales Europe and Indonesia , Mitsubishi Fuso-Daimler Truck

Theme 7: Innovations in Last-mile Delivery

Christoph Herzig , Global Product Director & Head of Fleet Applications, HERE Technologies

, Global Product Director & Head of Fleet Applications, HERE Technologies Deepak Kadambi , General Manager, South East Asia , Geotab

, General Manager, , Geotab Pedram Assadi , COO, Foodpanda

In addition, the strategic summit will highlight the changing market dynamics and trends impacting the market's recovery, and provide a future-focused outlook for the various market segments across the globe.

