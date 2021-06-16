Indonesia Crawler Excavator Market Size by Volume to Reach 11,944 Units by 2027 - Arizton

CHICAGO, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Indonesia crawler excavator market report.

The Indonesia crawler excavator market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 6.55% during the period 2021-2027.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

The Indonesia crawler excavator market is expected to be pushed by country's ambitious project of investing heavily in infrastructure growth, including railways, roads and highways, airports, education, and health. Major focus is on development of transportation infrastructure. Thus, the roads and highway sector remain the main growth driver for the crawler excavator market accounting for 29% of the major infrastructure projects in Indonesia . Indonesia's gross domestic product (GDP) was USD 1,096 billion in 2020 with agriculture and manufacturing as significant economic contributors. Hence, major public and private investments in these sectors are bound to promote growth of crawler excavators market. Indonesia's government is attempting to build an atmosphere conducive for investment by reducing amount of license permit required to invest in power plants, thus making it easy to enter the mining/construction sector. Mining and construction accounted for 7.6% and 4.7% of the major invested sectors for the year 2019 and are expected to garner similar traction in future as well Indonesia crawler excavator market is dominated by Komatsu, Hitachi, Caterpillar and Kobelco. Some Japanese manufacturers are also considering moving their activities to Indonesia .

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021-2026

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by excavator type and operating weight, application, and gross power output

Competitive Landscape - 9 key vendors and 6 other vendors

Indonesia Crawler Excavator Market - Segmentation

In Indonesia , SDLG recently unveiled two mini excavators that are capable of landscaping, excavating, demolishing, and material handling in cities and farms. The increasing market for mini excavators is driving OEMs to develop and release more sophisticated models. However, the lack of trained operators and technicians, and availability of used and rental excavators, are expected to hamper the growth of the mini excavator market.

, SDLG recently unveiled two mini excavators that are capable of landscaping, excavating, demolishing, and material handling in cities and farms. The increasing market for mini excavators is driving OEMs to develop and release more sophisticated models. However, the lack of trained operators and technicians, and availability of used and rental excavators, are expected to hamper the growth of the mini excavator market. The mining sector has been one of the key sectors contributing to Indonesia's economic growth over many decades. The sector makes a significant contribution to the Indonesian GDP, its exports, government revenue, and employment. PT Timah (Persero), PT Aneka Tambang (Persero), and PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam are among the state-owned mining companies with major mining concessions (Persero). The importation of machinery and equipment for mining operations is not subject to any material limits or prohibitions.

economic growth over many decades. The sector makes a significant contribution to the Indonesian GDP, its exports, government revenue, and employment. PT Timah (Persero), PT Aneka Tambang (Persero), and PT Tambang Batubara Bukit Asam are among the state-owned mining companies with major mining concessions (Persero). The importation of machinery and equipment for mining operations is not subject to any material limits or prohibitions. Excavators in this category are expected to witness a downward trend as the demand is being captured by smaller HP range mini excavators. This is because contractors are more inclined toward those due to their better speed, maneuverability, and agility.

Market Segmentation by Operating Weight

Mini (Less than 6 tons)

Small (6-25 tons)

Medium (25-40 tons)

Large (More than 40 tons)

Market Segmentation by Application

Mining

Construction

Agriculture

Forestry

Others

Market Segmentation by Gross Power Output

61-101 HP

102-200 HP

More than 201 HP

Indonesia Crawler Excavator Market - Dynamics

Indonesia is now viewed as an investment destination due to increasing foreign investments. Government of Indonesia has eased foreign investment rules by reductions of duties on imports and additional incentives for export investors and investments made in certain regions. In Indonesia, 2021 might be significant for the growth of the construction industry. Infrastructure construction projects that were halted or suspended due to the pandemic will resume. The government prioritized economic growth in its medium-term development strategy for 2020-2024, with a projected budget of USD 430 billion. The new projects were an addition to the existing 223 national strategic projects. Excavator manufacturers are entirely dependent on suppliers for the components they need. Any problem at the supplier's end, such as a disruption of supplies to or from vendors, or a reduction in the quantity of commodities/raw materials, will jeopardize a manufacturer's ability to meet its commitments to customers or increase operating costs.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Increasing Government Expenditure on Construction Projects

Increasing Acceptance of Indonesia as an Exciting Investment Destination

as an Exciting Investment Destination Focus on Waste Management Providing Huge Returns

Growing Demand for Green Buildings

Major Vendors

Komatsu

Hitachi

Caterpillar

Kobelco

Hyundai Construction Equipment (HCE)

Doosan Excavator

Volvo Construction Equipment

JCB

SANY

Other Prominent Vendors

Sumitomo Construction Machinery

Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Co., Ltd. (XCMG)

LeeBoy

Kubota Machinery

Ingersoll Rand

Liebherr Group

