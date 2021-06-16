JUICE Helps Cuddly Scale-Up Facebook Ad Campaigns and Realize a 4.28X Increase in Conversions

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / JUICE, an integrated digital marketing agency focused on maximizing ROI for clients across user acquisition, ecommerce, and lead generation campaigns, is pleased to announce the publication of a "Facebook for Business" case study detailing their work with Cuddly, a leading animal rescue fundraising and adoption platform.

Cuddly wanted to effectively scale up their ad campaigns to increase conversions-while maintaining a positive return on advertising spend and maximizing the growth of their fundraiser. A Facebook Marketing Partner, JUICE leveraged Facebook Pixel data, Photo Ads, and Automatic Placement to help Cuddly oversee and execute a custom campaign to scale their growing brand by assisting animal shelters that rely on their platform fundraisers.



Lookalike-audiences from relevant data sources ensured Cuddly connected with the right people, while JUICE provided a full-funnel approach to prospecting, retargeting, and reactivation to ensure maximum coverage. They used campaign budget optimization to efficiently allocate budgets and better fund the most efficient ads.



JUICE and Cuddly tested different types of ad creative, including video ads, carousel ads, and static-image ads with dual images of animals in need of support and donations. Throughout the months-long campaign, they continually tweaked creative, ad copy, audiences and ramped up budgets to optimize results.

Ultimately, Cuddly was able to drive more donation purchases for rescue animals at scale, with reporting data from Facebook Ads Manager showing a:

4.28X increase in conversions (comparing May and June 2020 to May and June 2019)

27,983 purchases in 2020 versus 5,760 in 2019

"Collaborating with Cuddly has been incredibly rewarding for everyone at JUICE, professionally and personally,' says Troy Osinoff, co-founder of JUICE. 'We are grateful for the opportunity to help further their advocacy on behalf of animal shelters and rescue animals."

About JUICE

Founded in 2017, JUICE is an integrated digital marketing agency helmed by entrepreneurs with a strict focus on maximizing ROI. With offices in New York and Miami, the company has quickly become an industry leader in results-driven growth strategy development, social advertising, search engine marketing, organic search ranking, and lead generation. Clients such as About Face, Belgian Boys, Buzzfeed, CAMP, Kenneth Cole, Paris Hilton, Vivvi, and many more have partnered with JUICE to achieve their growth goals and scale their businesses profitably.

To learn more, please visit www.thinkjuice.com or follow the agency on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

