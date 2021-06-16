Former Global Transfer Pricing Leader Assumes New Role

Kroll, the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency, today announced that Jill Weise has been appointed as the firm's first Chief Impact Officer, effective July 1.

In the role, Weise will have global responsibility for Kroll's strategy and execution related to company values; leadership and succession planning; environmental, social and governance (ESG) initiatives; employee and community relations; and philanthropy through the Kroll Charitable Foundation. She will report directly to Kroll CEO Jacob Silverman as part of the firm's Executive Committee.

Weise most recently served as Global Head of Transfer Pricing for Duff Phelps, A Kroll Business-a position she held since 2019-and has been with the firm for almost 10 years. She is a Certified Business Economist through the National Association of Business Economists (NABE) and has more than 20 years of transfer pricing expertise. Weise is also a member of the Kroll Charitable Foundation's board of directors.

Stefanie Perrella, Managing Director and Head of the New York Transfer Pricing practice, succeeds Weise as Global Head of Transfer Pricing.

Silverman commented, "Kroll is committed to making a meaningful impact within our workplace and for our colleagues and communities, and I am thrilled to welcome Jill in this new role. As a leader in our firm and an instrumental part of our Kroll Charitable Foundation, Jill brings a wealth of expertise and passion as an advocate for the entire Kroll community."

"I am honored to join the Executive Committee and serve as Chief Impact Officer. The creation of this role is a clear demonstration of Kroll's commitment to creating value for all our stakeholders-our colleagues, clients, investors and communities. I look forward to finding new ways to cultivate employee development and expand many of our social impact programs," said Weise.

About Kroll

Kroll is the world's premier provider of services and digital products related to governance, risk and transparency. We work with clients across diverse sectors in the areas of valuation, expert services, investigations, cyber security, corporate finance, restructuring, legal and business solutions, data analytics and regulatory compliance. Our firm has nearly 5,000 professionals in 30 countries and territories around the world. For more information, visit www.kroll.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210616005238/en/

Contacts:

Alex Hinson

212-450-2842

Alex.hinson@kroll.com