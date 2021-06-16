

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Equinix Inc. (EQIX) aims to reach climate-neutrality by 2030 across its Scope 1 and 2 emissions. The company plans to take advantage of select carbon offsets and investigate new innovations, such as biodiesel, green hydrogen and other lower carbon on-site generation technologies.



Equinix targets to reach 100% renewable energy by 2030, fulfilling its commitment to RE100. Additional carbon emission reductions will be achieved through driving energy efficiency savings, reducing refrigerant loss, phasing out high global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants and investigating the replacement of diesel generators with cleaner on-site generation technologies.



Equinix also commits to partnering with top suppliers by engaging with those responsible for 66% of Equinix's Purchased Goods and Services and Capital Goods supplier-related emissions, to set their own science-based targets by 2025.



The company will also address fuel- and energy-related activities (FERA) with the aim to reduce the carbon associated with the delivery of power to its sites by 50% by 2030.



