PR Newswire
16.06.2021 | 15:28
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

The Biotech Growth Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, June 16

THE BIOTECH GROWTH TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for The Biotech Growth Trust PLC at the close of business on 15 June 2021 was 1370.40p (ex income) 1370.39p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary

16 June 2021

