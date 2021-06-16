Sustainability and Affordability to play a Vital Role in the Growth of the Murumuru Butter Market, Says TMR

- The rising demand for murumuru butter from the personal care industry & skincare products are prominent factors that will invite positive growth opportunities during the assessment period of 2020-2030

- The murumuru butter market is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~7.9 percent between 2020 and 2030

ALBANY, N.Y., June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The cosmetic and personal care industry is experiencing a boom over the years. The popularity of cosmetics and skincare products is at its peak. The growing demand for these products is directly proportional to the growth of the murumuru butter market. This is because murumuru butter is a prime component of cosmetic products. All these factors will invite immense growth for the murumuru butter market.

Murumuru butter is derived from the seeds of astrocaryum murumuru. It is found in large numbers in the Amazon forest. It is, precisely, the white fat found in the nuts of astrocaryum murumuru, a native of palm trees. The moisture-locking properties and other advantages attached to murumuru butter will invite profitable growth.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted extensive research on the murumuru butter market. The facts and figures derived from research have been included in the report. The TMR experts project the murumuru butter market to expand at a CAGR of ~7.9 percent through the assessment period of 2020-2030. The global murumuru butter market was valued at ~US$ 1 bn in 2020 and is expected to reach a valuation of ~US$ 3 bn by 2030, the end year of the forecast period.

The emergence of murumuru butter as an eco-friendly material has changed the dimensions of the personal care and cosmetic industry. Many people are switching to products using eco-friendly materials. Thus, the growing preference of a large chunk of the global populace toward sustainability will invite promising growth for the murumuru butter market.

Key Findings of the Report

Properties of Murumuru Butter to Expand the Growth Horizon

A variety of properties and benefits linked to murumuru butter will bring intensive growth prospects during the assessment period. Murumuru butter is an excellent emollient famed for its moisturizing properties. The butter is also used for keeping the lips hydrated. Murumuru butter has high lauric acid content. This component helps in better moisture retention, thus influencing the demand.

Murumuru butter also protects the skin from heat, sun damage, and other harmful compounds. It also preserves the hair and helps in keeping it hydrated and softer. In addition, it is also a feasible alternative to coconut oil. Murumuru butter is less comedogenic as compared to coconut oil and does not clog the pores. All these benefits act as strong pillars of growth for the murumuru butter market.

Novel Product Launches to Boost the Growth of the Murumuru Butter Market

Personal and beauty care products are on a launching spree these days. Well-established players in the cosmetic sector are launching new products with great formulations. All the formulations include murumuru butter, and hence, the launch of new products will have a large influence on the growth trajectory.

Rising Demand for Shampoo Bars to Accelerate the Growth Opportunities

The popularity of shampoo bars has increased phenomenally over the years. These bars are both sustainable and affordable. Furthermore, they offer enhanced nourishment to the hair. The utilization of murumuru butter in shampoo bars will invite extensive growth during the tenure of 2020-2030. The Earth Rhythm Murumuru Butter Shampoo Bar is a classic instance. The properties of murumuru butter in the shampoo bars help in enhancing hair quality. All these factors will have massive influence on the growth of the murumuru butter market.

