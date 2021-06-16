Rising Energy Consumption in Emerging Economies Will Accelerate Compressor Oil Market Growth: Future Market Insights

- Rapid infrastructure development in developing economies will accelerate the compressor oil market demand.

DUBAI, UAE, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global compressor oil market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 26.7 Bn in 2021, according to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI). The overall compressor oil market is expected to follow positive growth trajectory, expanding at a CAGR of 4.6% for forecast period of 2021- 2031.

Spike in consumer power requirements and increasing focus on sustainable electricity production have fueled the demand for compressors in oil & gas and other industries. Rapid urbanization and growing middle class population around the world will create novel growth opportunities for compressor oil market.

Growing investments towards developing environment friendly compressor oil which has high sustainability will propel the compressor oil market growth, finds ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights in this study.

Industrial compressors require oil lubed pimps which need frequent oil changes and good lubrication. Oil compressors have long life and oil plays an important role in improving the life of compressor.

Extensive research and development initiatives and heavy investment from leading market players have led to emergence of oil free compressors. This new range has a working life of 2000 hours thus giving more returns to both manufacturers and industrialists.

Rising adoption of such products will negatively influence the market growth of compressor oils. Despite this, the demand of synthetic oil is predicted to increase throughout the forecast period owing to its versatility in terms of use in wide range of compressors.

World is transitioning from mineral oil based compressor oils to organic and bio-based compressor oils. Bio-based compressor oils produce low carbon emission and amidst strict environmental regulations and policies, it is experiencing tremendous growth across wide range of industries.

The demand for bio-based compressor oils is expected to remain consistent in upcoming years on the backs of constant innovation and sustainable development.

"Increasing demand for consumer applications like refrigerators and air conditioners due to improved standard of living will directly fuel the compressor oil market demand throughout the forecast period," said FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways

About one-sixth of global demand of compressor oil comes from the U.S. Increasing demand of compressor in automobile, oil & gas, and power industry will fuel the compressor oil market demand in the U.S.

Rapid industrialization and thriving chemical, power, and automotive and transportation industry will drive the compressor oil market demand in China .

. Presence of automotive giants in Germany and thriving end use industries will accelerate the compressor oil market growth in the country.

and thriving end use industries will accelerate the compressor oil market growth in the country. Growing electrification to accommodate the growing economy of India along with booming mining industry in the country has accelerated the compressor oil market demand.

along with booming mining industry in the country has accelerated the compressor oil market demand. Rising popularity of electric cars to reduce the environment pollution and uneven oil demands on global level will negatively influence the market growth in GCC countries.

Increasing production of automotives in U.K. will directly elevate the demand for compressors, leading to 6% y-o-y growth of compressor oil market in 2021.

Prominent Drivers

Increasing demand of compressor in wide range of applications like power and energy sector is driving the compressor oil market growth.

Growing investment in research and development of eco-friendly compressor oil is further fuelling the market growth.

Elevated demand of uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply will magnify the compressor oil market demand.

Key Restraints

Introduction of oil free compressors which provides better returns than oil based compressors is restricting the market growth.

High cost of bio-based and synthetic compressor oils hinders the market demand.

Stringent environment policies regarding manufacturing of mineral oil based compressor oil hampers market growth.

Competitive Landscape

According to FMI, market players are working towards finding ways to produce high quality products are cheaper price and sustainable supply over long duration of time. Such approach will assist manufacturers to carry out their operations effectively.

Smaller market players are signing long term agreements with manufacturers to supply custom products at competitive pricing especially for end-use applications.

Leading players profiled by FMI operating in compressor oil market include:

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Total S.A.

Sinopec group

Royal Dutch Shell plc

plc Atlas Copco Group

BASF SE

British Petroleum plc

Dow

Croda International

Sasol Limited

FUCHS

Chevron Corporation

More Insights On FMI's Compressor Oil Market

The latest market study on global compressor oil market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of

By Oil Type

Synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil

Semi Synthetic Oil

Bio Based Oil

By Compressor

Reciprocating Compressors

Sliding Vane Compressors

Centrifugal Compressors

Screw Compressors

Rotary Compressors

By End Use

Oil & Gas

Automotive

Power

Manufacturing and Others

By Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

& Pacific Middle East and Africa (MEA)

