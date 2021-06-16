Swiss manufacturer Leclanché will build the new battery modules at its manufacturing facility in Yverdon-Les-Bains. These products can be used for transport applications such as marine, commercial vehicle, and railway.Swiss battery manufacturer Leclanche has announced it will produce new lithium-ion battery modules for energy intensive e-transport at its manufacturing facility in Yverdon-Les-Bains, where it is also headquartered. "They feature a very high cycle life of up to 20,000 cycles (LTO), or up to 8,000 cycles (G/NMC) - allowing for significant reductions in [the] total cost of ownership ...

