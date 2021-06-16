The island nation's first utility scale solar park is set to double in size and have energy storage added, with work due to start this month.African conglomerate Axian Group has announced plans to double the size of its 20 MWp Ambatolampy solar field, in Madagascar. The Antananarivo-based business, which operates in the real estate, telecoms and finance, as well as energy sectors, said it will start work on a €17 million project to double the scale of the site this month, with commissioning of the expanded facility expected this year. The Ambatolampy project is held by the Greenyellow Madagascar ...

