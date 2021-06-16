GeoJunxion N.V.: GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) announces the nomination of a new CEO and CBO

Capelle aan den IJssel, The Netherlands - 16 June 2021 - GeoJunxion (GOJXN.AS) is pleased to announce today that the Supervisory Board has decided to nominate Mr. I. Vleeschouwers as its new CEO, and Mr. F. Altamura as its new CBO (Chief Business Officer).

Ivo Vleeschouwers currently serving as GeoJunxion's CFO, has been nominated as permanent CEO. He will be combining the CEO and CFO functions going forward.

Mr. Vleeschouwers together with the former CEO (Mr. Jaccoud), has been an integral part in spearheading GeoJunxion's transformation from a traditional digital map supplier, focused on one-off large deals, to a premium location content and location intelligence service provider, with a "data as a service" revenue model.

In light of the recent successes of this on-going change such as the closing of location intelligence service contracts for a value exceeding Euro 600K (see press release dated 6 May 2021) and increased market interest in the new product portfolio (Eco Alert Zones and Safety Alert Zones), the Supervisory Board is very confident that Mr. Vleeschouwers has the leadership skills and experience to complete the transformation and lead the company into a prosperous future alongside with the CBO.

In addition to Mr Vleeschouwers' nomination, Mr. F. Altamura has also been appointed by the Supervisory Board as GeoJunxion's new Chief Business Officer, responsible for sales, marketing, and business strategy.

Mr. Altamura is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of experience in the mapping, GIS and software development industry, where he held a variety of positions in production, R&D, product, sales and general management within extremely competitive multinational environments. His skills, leadership style, technical and business background and experience perfectly complement those of Mr. Vleeschouwers, establishing a solid base to continue on the growth path and deliver superior stakeholder value for the Company.

Signed by

The Supervisory Board

Ends

About GeoJunxion

GeoJunxion is the crossroads where fundamental, location-aware content connects with superior, customised intelligence and highly focused innovations to empower exceptional experiences. With an emphasis on safety and sustainability, we are constantly expanding our portfolio to meet the demands of a diverse and fast-evolving market. Building on decades of experience in mapping, the company focuses on high value, dynamic content and building environmentally conscious applications, which enrich safety in everyday life. With location-aware content at our core, we know where our strengths lie and have the know-how and technology needed to offer unrivalled, intelligent products and services.

GeoJunxion NV is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, under the symbol GOJXN.AS.