

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - American retail giant Walmart Inc. (WMT) said on Wednesday that it has designed a free, secure digital wallet for people using which they can secure access to their health data. People can also make use of the digital wallet to share their health details like their COVID-19 vaccine record.



With the help of the digital wallet, customers get a chance to store their COVID-19 vaccine record in their pharmacy account on Walmart.com or Samsclub.com. The vaccine record can be printed or saved on a device or shared, thus enabling people to use it whenever and wherever they want.



The Walmart digital vaccine record is available to the people above 18 years who have received their vaccine at a Walmart or Sam's Club pharmacy or a Walmart-run vaccine event. Customers can log into their Walmart/Sam's Club account and request the vaccine record as a QR code in a simple procedure. The Walmart record is presently available in the market and Sam's Club is expected to be available from next week.



Commenting on the developments, Cheryl Pegus, EVP, Walmart Health & Wellness, said, 'We are committed to giving people convenient, secure access to their health data, starting with COVID-19 vaccine immunization records. Our tool gives individuals a safe method to privately keep track of this information on their smartphone or computer, while also encouraging them to take ownership of their health data by determining exactly where, when, or if they share their documentation.'



