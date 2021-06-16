Anzeige
Mittwoch, 16.06.2021
News Alert! Gold, Gold, Gold! - Jeder Schuss ein Treffer!
16.06.2021 | 18:22
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 
16-Jun-2021 / 16:48 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") 
Net Asset Value 
 
 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st May 2021, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per 
ordinary share was 101.59 pence. 
 
From the date of this announcement the monthly net asset value per share will be published on a cum-income basis only. 
For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust 
 
All enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
                    07874 627 585 
Link Company Matters Limited, 
Company Secretary 
 
 
 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information 
Sequence No.:  111754 
EQS News ID:  1208861 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208861&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 16, 2021 11:49 ET (15:49 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
