DJ M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 16-Jun-2021 / 16:48 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") Net Asset Value LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 The Company announces that as at close of business on 31st May 2021, the unaudited cum-income net asset value per ordinary share was 101.59 pence. From the date of this announcement the monthly net asset value per share will be published on a cum-income basis only. For more information please visit www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust All enquiries: M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 07874 627 585 Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MGCI LEI Code: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 OAM Categories: 2.2. Inside information Sequence No.: 111754 EQS News ID: 1208861 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1208861&application_name=news

June 16, 2021 11:49 ET (15:49 GMT)