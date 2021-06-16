Cambridge Global: Gaming for a Good Cause: FinalBossTV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 16, 2021 / Gaming is a passion that brings people together for various reasons, including giving back to the community. From all-night gaming marathons to initiatives that help improve gaming accessibility, there are many ways that gamers give back and make the world a better place. In fact, the gaming community around the world continues to raise money to support many organizations, making it an incredible, diverse, and fun community of support.

"Gaming has such an impact on people's lives and has the potential to be a critical tool in the evolution of fundraising," says Adam Knych, also known as FinalBossTV to his fanbase. "Video games are an entertaining and interactive way to get people involved in the donation process, which makes people more willing to donate their time and money, generating a massive effect."

Over the years, Adam Knych has worked with a variety of organizations like St. Jude, the World of Warcraft charity Perky Pugs , Save the Children , and more, which have all combined his passion for philanthropy and love of gaming. Below are FinalBossTV's thoughts on some of the most impactful charities and fundraising events in the gaming space:

AbleGamers

AbleGamers is a charitable organization that's dedicated to improving accessibility and helping people with disabilities enjoy video games. They accomplish this by providing modified gaming setups and assistive tech to individuals in need. The organization is supported by major brands like PAX , and Humble Bundle - all in an effort to improve the lives of people with disabilities.

St. Jude

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital works to find cures for deadly pediatric diseases to save the lives of children everywhere, regardless of their race, religion or family income.

In the past five years, the gaming community has raised $10 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, thanks to the St. Jude PLAY LIVE® program, as well as gaming conventions and fundraising support from some of the biggest names in the industry. During St. Jude PLAY LIVE, thousands of gamers play their favorite video games on streaming platforms. As they broadcast to friends and fans, viewers are able to donate and support St. Jude.

"By working with St. Jude I have gained a new perspective on charity and giving back. Hospital bills should be the last of a parent's worries when taking care of their sick child, and by making even a small donation to this organization, you have the ability to take some of that stress off a family," said Adam Knych. "Without the gaming community, I would have not been led to St. Jude, and I definitely would have never been able to make an impact for this incredible organization. "

Child's Play

Child's Play is a charity organization that helps make the lives of children in hospitals better by providing them with donated video games and toys. Since 2003, Child's Play has partnered with children's hospitals across the globe, providing annual gifts to partner hospitals to support hospitals' Child Life Departments through entertaining games and technology. To ensure supported hospitals get the right video games and toys for their patients, the organization uses Amazon Wish Lists that are created for partner hospitals and are tailored to their needs.

"Video games give kids with serious illnesses a fun outlet during a stressful period of time," stated FinalBossTV. "Gaming has the ability to take what could be one of the worst experiences of their life and turn it into the most positive hospital-related experience possible."

