Stellate Therapeutics Strengthens Senior Management Team

Stellate TherapeuticsStrengthens Senior Management Team

David Immkejoins as Chief Scientific Officer and Jonathan Weiss as Director of Business Development

Paris, France - 17 June 2021: Stellate Therapeutics Inc. ("the Company", "Stellate"), a global biotechnology company developing disease-modifying therapies for neurological conditions based on molecules derived from the microbiome, is pleased to announce the appointments of Dr. David Immke, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer, and Dr. Jonathan Weiss, PhD, MBA as Director, Business Development, effective immediately.

Dr. Immke is a scientific leader who brings deep industry and neuroscience expertise to Stellate Therapeutics. Prior to joining Stellate as Chief Scientific Officer, David spent 17 years at Amgen as Head of Neuroscience Research, Vice President of R&D Transformation and the Medical Affairs Scientific Lead for Aimovig, a first in class CGRP receptor antibody for Migraine Prophylaxis. David has an impressive track record of advancing novel agents into clinical trials across multiple modalities against innovative targets in neurology, psychiatry, chronic pain and migraine. As Chief Scientific Officer, he will be responsible for overseeing corporate research and technology strategies, the R&D portfolio, and the delivery of clinical trial candidates.

Dr. Weiss will be spearheading business development activities at Stellate Therapeutics as Director of Business Development and will execute strategic initiatives and coordinate collaborations and partnerships with academic labs, CRO's, CMO's, biopharmaceutical companies and Venture Capital firms. Jonathan joins Stellate from Kadmon Pharmaceuticals where he was responsible for leading the team's biologic drug development project in the autoimmune disease space and bringing the drug, Belumosudil, from pre-clinical in vitro and animal studies through clinical trials.

Sophie Durand, Chief Executive Officer of Stellate Therapeutics, said: "We are delighted to welcome Dr. Immke and Dr. Weiss to Stellate as we take steps to further accelerate the development of our promising clinical trial candidates. Both appointments bring a combination of experience and operational knowledge that will be invaluable to the Company as we continue to grow."

Dr. David Immke, Chief Scientific Officer of Stellate Therapeutics, said: "Stellate Therapeutics is developing cutting edge science, honing in on the biology of the gut-brain axis to progress novel molecules and pathways that are important in neurodegenerative diseases. I am excited to be joining the Company at this defining stage and look forward to working closely with the team as we prepare to enter the clinic."

Dr. Jonathan Weiss, Director, Business Development,added: "It's a unique time in science and medicine, where we are finally beginning to unravel the many mysteries that have stymied drug developers, particularly in neurodegeneration. I am excited to be part of the Stellate team, helping to push the boundaries of our understanding of the microbiome's impact on human health and using that knowledge to develop therapeutics for unmet needs in the neurodegenerative disease space."

About Stellate Therapeutics

Stellate Therapeutics is a private global biotechnology company that develops small molecules produced by the microbiome into first-in-class therapies for neurological diseases.

Contact

Stellate Therapeutics

Sophie Durand, Chief Executive Officer

s.durand@stellate-tx.com

Consilium Strategic Communications

Amber Fennell, Carina Jurs, Genevieve Wilson

+44 (0) 203 709 5000

eurekare@consilium-comms.com