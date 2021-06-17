

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) Thursday released details about some of the 2 million deals available for Prime members in 20 countries on its upcoming Prime Day.



The 2-day savings extravaganza will start on June 21 at 3 a.m. EDT.



Prime Day 2021 will feature the largest number of deals in the shopping event's 7-year history. The Prime members will be able to shop featured lightning deals, which offer jaw-dropping prices on top-tier brands, categories, and products.



Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at amazon.com/primeday to participate in Prime Day, get access to fast and free shipping, and enjoy entertainment benefits like Prime Video, Prime Music, and more.



