Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces 2021 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

Eurocastle Announces 2021 AGM Resultsand PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 17 June 2021 - Eurocastle Investment Limitedunder Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

In addition the Company issued 1,000 ordinary shares to each of its three independent directors as part of their in-place compensation arrangements. By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, the Company is making public the following details of those dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name of the PDMR Financial Instrument Nature of Transaction Date and place of transaction Volume and price of transaction Dr. Simon John Thornton Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 17 June 2021, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann Whittet Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 17 June 2021, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration Mr. Jason de Beauvoir Sherwill (via Forein Limited, Closely Associated Person) Ordinary Shares Acquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements 17 June 2021, Guernsey 1,000 shares

Nil consideration

As a consequence of the above:

The total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue is 1,857,535.





ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available.