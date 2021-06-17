Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 17.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 662 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma deklassiert die Konkurrenz! - Kursexplosion?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1T985 ISIN: GB00B94QM994 Ticker-Symbol: 1V9 
Stuttgart
17.06.21
08:04 Uhr
7,200 Euro
-0,100
-1,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,5806,98031.03.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.06.2021 | 08:05
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Eurocastle Investment Limited: Eurocastle Announces 2021 AGM Results and PDMR Dealing Notification

Contact:
Oak Fund Services (Guernsey) Limited
Company Administrator
Attn: Mark Woodall
Tel: +44 1481 723450

Eurocastle Announces 2021 AGM Resultsand PDMR Dealing Notification

Guernsey, 17 June 2021 - Eurocastle Investment Limitedunder Periodic Reports and Shareholder Communications in the Investor Relations Section.

In addition the Company issued 1,000 ordinary shares to each of its three independent directors as part of their in-place compensation arrangements. By reference to its obligations under Article 19 of EU Regulation 596/2014, the Company is making public the following details of those dealings in its shares by persons discharging managerial responsibilities:

Name of the PDMRFinancial InstrumentNature of TransactionDate and place of transactionVolume and price of transaction
Dr. Simon John ThorntonOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements17 June 2021, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mrs. Claire Elizabeth Ann WhittetOrdinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements17 June 2021, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration
Mr. Jason de Beauvoir Sherwill (via Forein Limited, Closely Associated Person)Ordinary SharesAcquisition for nil consideration as part of compensation arrangements17 June 2021, Guernsey1,000 shares
Nil consideration

As a consequence of the above:

  • The total number of Ordinary Shares of the Company in issue is 1,857,535.

ABOUT EUROCASTLE

Eurocastle Investment Limited is a publicly traded closed-ended investment company, focused on Italian performing and non-performing loans, Italian loan servicing platforms and other real estate related assets in Italy. On 18 November 2019, the Company announced a plan to realise the majority of its assets with the aim of accelerating the return of value to shareholders. The Company will not currently seek material new investments from the proceeds of the realisation but, will continue to support its existing investments to the extent required in order to optimise returns and distribute cash to shareholders when available.


EUROCASTLE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.