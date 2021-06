DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission

Aquis Stock Exchange Aquis Stock Exchange: Application for admission 17-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Voyager Life plc APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: 2/17, King James VI Business Centre Friarton Road Perth PH2 8DY DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Eric James Boyle Chairman Nicholas ("Nick") George Selby Tulloch Chief Executive Officer Nikki Marie Cooper Non-executive Director Jillian ("Jill") Maree Overland Non-executive Director

APPLICANT SECTOR:

General Retailers

DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES:

The Company offers a range of health and wellness products containing CBD and hemp seed oil. Products include oils, gummies (chewable sweets), bath products and skincare products, which are available online through the Company's website www.voyagercbd.com and also through third-party websites.

NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER:

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP

NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED:

TBC

SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury):

90%

SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION:

Name Current Shares Current % Shares on Admission % on Admission Seedrs Nominees Limited 1,246,716l 14.6% TBC TBC Nick Tulloch 784,000 9.2% 784,000 TBC Paul Mendell 528,444 6.2% 528,444 TBC Kerrie Krosky 528,444 6.2% 528,444 TBC Kyle Swingle 516,444 6.0% 516,444 TBC

TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC:

n/a

THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE:

30 June 2021

WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION:

www.voyagerlife.uk

In respect of a fast-track applicant, the following information should also be included:

NAME OF MARKET ON WHICH THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES ARE CURRENTLY TRADED:

ARRANGEMENTS FOR THE SETTLEMENT OF TRANSACTIONS IN THE APPLICANT'S SECURITIES:

DETAILS OF ANY LOCK-IN ARRANGEMENTS:

DETAILS OF THE LEGAL OR REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS IN THE APPLICANT'S HOME COUNTRY REGARDING THE CONDUCT OF TAKEOVERS AND THE ACQUISITION OF SIGNIFICANT VOTING RIGHTS TO WHICH THE APPLICANT IS SUBJECT:

In respect of an update to a prior application announcement, the date of the original announcement should also be disclosed as follows:

UPDATE TO A PRIOR APPLICATION ANNOUNCEMENT RELEASED ON: -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

