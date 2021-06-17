DJ S Immo (SPI): Future strategy depends on takeover bid

Edison Investment Research Limited S Immo (SPI): Future strategy depends on takeover bid 17-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------London, UK, 17 June 2021S Immo (SPI): Future strategy depends on takeover bid So far, S Immo has weathered the COVID-19 crisis relatively well, with its EPRA net tangible assets (NTA) per share down by only c 6% between end-2019 and end-March 2021, mostly due to the impact on its hotels (c 9% of its property portfolio at present). Its future investments agenda depends on the outcome of the IMMOFINANZ takeover bid. Success would trigger a review of its hotel and residential strategy, whereas a failure would likely result in the sale of its minority stakes in both listed peers, with proceeds redeployed into new properties to further enhance its FFO1.S Immo shares trade at 0.89x its last reported EPRA NTA of EUR24.79 per share. While this implies a 13% premium to peer median of 0.79x, it does not yet reflect the portfolio uplift in April 2021 (partially assisted by the Berlin rental cap repeal). Based on Refinitiv consensus, the FFO1 yield for FY21e and FY22e is 3.3% and 4.1%, respectively, 159bp and 108bp below peer median, respectively. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com About Edison: Edison is a leading research and investor relations consultancy, connecting listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on the volume and quality of investors reached - across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors - Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital, and then make introductions via non-deal roadshows, events or virtual meetings. Having been the first in-market 17 years ago, Edison now has more than 100 analysts covering every economic sector. Headquartered in London, Edison also has offices in New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam and Tel Aviv and a presence in Athens, Johannesburg and Sydney. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: Milosz Papst +44 (0)20 3077 5700 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

