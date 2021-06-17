Fotowatio Renewable Ventures has started building a 5 MW solar-storage hybrid power plant near Dalby, southern Queensland.From pv magazine Australia Fotowatio Renewable Ventures (FRV) has confirmed that work has started on its AUD 60 million (USD 45.7 million) Dalby hybrid power plant, which will feature 2.4 MW of solar PV capacity and a 2.5 MW/5 MWh battery. It will be the first battery energy storage system (BESS) the company has developed in Australia. FRV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Abdul Latif Jameel, said the plant will be connected to Ergon's distribution network. This will allow it ...

